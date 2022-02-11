Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

2022 Arai Isle of Man TT limited edition RX-7V Evo design revealed at MCN London Motorcycle Show.

After two long years away the Isle of Man TT fuelled by Monster Energy are back in 2022, from 29th May to 10th June. The spectacular celebration of motorcycling, raced over 37.73 miles of real roads, draws competitors and fans from around the world. It’s also an event that runs through Arai’s DNA; many off the TT racers wear Arai for the performance, security and comfort at high speeds that the brand’s helmets offer while Arai puts great effort into supporting all Arai wearers in the Isle with service and spares.

For nearly 15 years Arai has marked its commitment to the event – and each TT – with a very special version of its RX-7V racing helmet, with paintwork designed by the legendary Drudi Performance. Beautiful and extremely collectible, the Arai IoM TT Limited Edition is a sell-out every year and for 2022 is based on the new, range-topping ECE R22-06-approved RX-7V EVO helmet.

With classic Black, Red and White paint paying homage to the 2007 original the key components always present – since the very first – are the Triskelion (three legs of man) unified by a bold ‘double’ TT logo across the top, chequered flag motif and Ellan Vannin (Isle of Man in Mananese) subtly tucked away on the opposite side.

It will be officially unveiled to the public by TT hero Michael Dunlop at the MCN London Motorcycle Show, at 12 noon GMT on Friday 11th February. For those unable to make it to ExCel, Arai Europe will livestream the launch on their Facebook channel.

Arai Helmet (Europe) will also have a small stand at ExCel with some previous TT designs on display and staff to answer any questions.

Ingmar Stroeven, Arai Helmet (Europe) B.V. Managing Director:

“How we’ve missed the TT! After two long years away from the wonderful Isle of Man it’s great to make plans to be back. It means so much, to us at Arai Helmet (Europe) and Arai Japan. And we know how special it is to racers and fans alike, which makes the reveal of the 2022 IoM TT Limited Edition RX-7V EVO a highlight of our year. Drudi Performance has never disappointed and for 2022 has blended classic with contemporary, to stunning visual effect.”

For more information on the 2022 Isle of Man TT Limited Edition Arai RX-7V EVO visit: www.araihelmet.eu/en/iomtt.

