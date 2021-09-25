The 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional calendar has been announced today (Saturday 25 September).

The eleven round season will begin with three Official Tests, comprising of Snetterton on 25-27 March, Donington Park (National) on 31 March and Silverstone (National) on 6-7 April.

Silverstone will host the opening round of the season, which returns to the familiar Easter weekend (15-17 April).

There will be another Official Test at Oulton Park on 21 April ahead of the championship returning to Cheshire for the second round of the season on 30 April-2 May.

Bennetts BSB then pays its first visit to Donington Park on 20-22 May followed by the annual visit to Knockhill in Scotland on 17-19 June.

Brands Hatch hosts the traditional summer spectacular on 22-24 July before heading to Thruxton on 12-14 August, whilst Cadwell Park returns to its traditional August Bank Holiday date on 27-29 August.

September begins with the all-important Title Fighter decider at Snetterton on September 9-11 before the Showdown gets underway at Oulton Park on September 23-25.

The penultimate round of the 2022 season takes place at Donington Park on the GP circuit (30 September-2 October), finally returning to Brands Hatch, the home of the season finale, on 14-16 October.

2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional calendar:

25-27 March Test 01 – Snetterton 300 31 March Test 02 – Donington Park National 06-07 April Test 03 – Silverstone National 15-17 April Round 01 – Silverstone National 21 April Test 04 – Oulton Park 30 April-02 May Round 02 – Oulton Park 20-22 May Round 03 – Donington Park National 17-19 June Round 04 – Knockhill 22-24 July Round 05 – Brands Hatch GP 12-14 August Round 06 – Thruxton 27-29 August Round 07 – Cadwell Park 9-11 September Round 08 – Snetterton 300 23-25 September Round 09 – Oulton Park 30 September-02 October Round 10 – Donington Park GP 14-16 October Round 11 – Brands Hatch GP

For more info checkout our dedicated British Superbikes News page

Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here