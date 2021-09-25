2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship Provisional Calendar Announced The 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional calendar has been announced today (Saturday 25 September).

The eleven round season will begin with three Official Tests, comprising of Snetterton on 25-27 March, Donington Park (National) on 31 March and Silverstone (National) on 6-7 April.
Silverstone will host the opening round of the season, which returns to the familiar Easter weekend (15-17 April).

There will be another Official Test at Oulton Park on 21 April ahead of the championship returning to Cheshire for the second round of the season on 30 April-2 May.

Bennetts BSB then pays its first visit to Donington Park on 20-22 May followed by the annual visit to Knockhill in Scotland on 17-19 June.

Brands Hatch hosts the traditional summer spectacular on 22-24 July before heading to Thruxton on 12-14 August, whilst Cadwell Park returns to its traditional August Bank Holiday date on 27-29 August.

September begins with the all-important Title Fighter decider at Snetterton on September 9-11 before the Showdown gets underway at Oulton Park on September 23-25.

The penultimate round of the 2022 season takes place at Donington Park on the GP circuit (30 September-2 October), finally returning to Brands Hatch, the home of the season finale, on 14-16 October.

2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional calendar:

25-27 MarchTest 01 – Snetterton 300
31 MarchTest 02 – Donington Park National
06-07 AprilTest 03 – Silverstone National
15-17 AprilRound 01 – Silverstone National
21 AprilTest 04 – Oulton Park
30 April-02 MayRound 02 – Oulton Park
20-22 MayRound 03 – Donington Park National
17-19 JuneRound 04 – Knockhill
22-24 JulyRound 05 – Brands Hatch GP
12-14 AugustRound 06 – Thruxton
27-29 AugustRound 07 – Cadwell Park
9-11 SeptemberRound 08 – Snetterton 300
23-25 SeptemberRound 09 – Oulton Park
30 September-02 OctoberRound 10 – Donington Park GP
14-16 OctoberRound 11 – Brands Hatch GP

