The 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional entry list has been released by series promoter and organiser MSVR, with a stellar line up confirmed ahead of the season opener at Silverstone this Easter (15-17 April).

Tarran Mackenzie leads the entry as the reigning champion, returning to defend his number one plate, in a bid to emulate his father Niall once more by claiming consecutive championship victories. However, it has not been the easiest pre-season for Bennetts BSB’s reigning title winner, as he continues his recovery from a pre-season injury ahead of the opening three races at Silverstone.

Mackenzie faces a formidable list of rivals, all bidding to snatch away his crown. The new season marks the much-anticipated return of 2013 Superbike World Champion Tom Sykes and 2018 British Champion Leon Haslam from the world stage, and both will be determined to stamp their authority.

Josh Brookes is another former champion on this year’s grid. His tenacity has driven him to two Bennetts BSB title in 2015 and 2020, and the Australian contender remains the most successful rider of the series’ current grid.

Fierce competition will also come from last year’s runner-up Tommy Bridewell, who had his strongest campaign to date in 2021, and third-placed Jason O’Halloran. The ‘O’Show’ was imperious in the early stages of last season, outscoring his rivals for race wins and podium finishes, but missed out in the Showdown and that is something the Australian is determined to make amends for in 2022.

No fewer than 15 previous Bennetts BSB race winners are set to compete for Britain’s biggest motorsport title this year, with experienced title challengers lining up alongside a host of season rookies, including reigning Pirelli National Superstock champion Tom Neave.

2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship entry list:

No. Name Nationality Team/Manufacturer 1 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha 2 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK 4 Dan Linfoot GBR iForce BMW 5 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki 7 Ryan Vickers GBR FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports 10 Joe Sheldon-Shaw GBR NP Racing BMW 11 Rory Skinner GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki 12 Luke Mossey GBR TAG Racing Honda 13 Takumi Takahashi JPN Honda Racing UK 14 Lee Jackson GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki 16 Luke Hopkins GBR Black Onyx Security Honda 18 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad 21 Christian Iddon GBR Buildbase Suzuki 22 Jason O’Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha 25 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati 27 Bjorn Estment RSA Powerslide/Catfoss Racing Suzuki 28 Bradley Ray GBR Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha 31 Sam Cox GBR NP Racing BMW 34 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 44 Dan Jones GBR iForce BMW 46 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati 52 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki 55 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki 60 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW 65 Josh Owens GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 66 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati 68 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK 69 Chrissy Rouse GBR Crowe Performance BMW 77 Kyle Ryde GBR Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha 79 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki 83 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad 89 Fraser Rogers GBR iForce BMW 88 Ryo Mizuno JPN Honda Racing UK 91 Leon Haslam GBR VisionTrack Kawasaki

