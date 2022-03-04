Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Airbase ChallengeClick here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

2022 Bennetts British Superbike Entry List ConfirmedThe 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional entry list has been released by series promoter and organiser MSVR, with a stellar line up confirmed ahead of the season opener at Silverstone this Easter (15-17 April).

Tarran Mackenzie leads the entry as the reigning champion, returning to defend his number one plate, in a bid to emulate his father Niall once more by claiming consecutive championship victories. However, it has not been the easiest pre-season for Bennetts BSB’s reigning title winner, as he continues his recovery from a pre-season injury ahead of the opening three races at Silverstone.

Mackenzie faces a formidable list of rivals, all bidding to snatch away his crown. The new season marks the much-anticipated return of 2013 Superbike World Champion Tom Sykes and 2018 British Champion Leon Haslam from the world stage, and both will be determined to stamp their authority.

Josh Brookes is another former champion on this year’s grid. His tenacity has driven him to two Bennetts BSB title in 2015 and 2020, and the Australian contender remains the most successful rider of the series’ current grid.

Fierce competition will also come from last year’s runner-up Tommy Bridewell, who had his strongest campaign to date in 2021, and third-placed Jason O’Halloran. The ‘O’Show’ was imperious in the early stages of last season, outscoring his rivals for race wins and podium finishes, but missed out in the Showdown and that is something the Australian is determined to make amends for in 2022.

No fewer than 15 previous Bennetts BSB race winners are set to compete for Britain’s biggest motorsport title this year, with experienced title challengers lining up alongside a host of season rookies, including reigning Pirelli National Superstock champion Tom Neave.

2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship entry list:

No.NameNationality Team/Manufacturer 
1Tarran MackenzieGBRMcAMS Yamaha
2Glenn IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK
4Dan LinfootGBRiForce BMW
5Dean HarrisonGBRDAO Racing Kawasaki
7Ryan VickersGBRFHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports
10Joe Sheldon-ShawGBRNP Racing BMW
11Rory SkinnerGBRFS-3 Racing Kawasaki
12Luke MosseyGBRTAG Racing Honda
13Takumi TakahashiJPNHonda Racing UK
14Lee JacksonGBRFS-3 Racing Kawasaki
16Luke HopkinsGBRBlack Onyx Security Honda
18Andrew IrwinGBRSYNETIQ BMW Motorrad
21Christian IddonGBRBuildbase Suzuki
22Jason O’HalloranAUSMcAMS Yamaha
25Josh BrookesAUSMCE Ducati
27Bjorn EstmentRSAPowerslide/Catfoss Racing Suzuki
28Bradley RayGBRRich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha
31Sam CoxGBRNP Racing BMW
34Liam DelvesGBRRapid CDH Racing Kawasaki
44Dan JonesGBRiForce BMW
46Tommy BridewellGBROxford Products Racing Ducati
52Danny KentGBRBuildbase Suzuki
55Leon JeacockGBRSpecsavers Suzuki
60Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW
65Josh OwensGBRRapid CDH Racing Kawasaki
66Tom SykesGBRMCE Ducati
68Tom NeaveGBRHonda Racing UK
69Chrissy RouseGBRCrowe Performance BMW
77Kyle RydeGBRRich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha
79Storm StaceyGBRTeam LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki
83Danny BuchanGBRSYNETIQ BMW Motorrad
89Fraser RogersGBRiForce BMW
88Ryo MizunoJPNHonda Racing UK
91Leon HaslamGBRVisionTrack Kawasaki

For more info check out our dedicated British Superbikes News page

Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.comMilwaukee Powers Into Increased Bsb Partnership

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Airbase ChallengeClick here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Arai QuanticClick here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR