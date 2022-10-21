Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Joan Mir and Alex Rins do the honours in Sepang as each rider in the World Final is matched with the machine they’ll be riding in Valencia.

The 2022 FIM MiniGP World Final is almost upon us and that means it’s bike lottery time – with Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and teammate Alex Rins returning to do the honours, this time at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

The 2022 final sees the top two riders from each Series invited to take part as more and more competitions join up. For transparency and fairness, this year’s bike selection once again took place via lottery. With each rider set to arrive at the event with a bike on site to race, as well as a host of other vital technical and rider equipment for their use, randomization ensures a level playing field for all.

A rider selected at random from the first bowl was matched to an equally randomly selected chassis and engine from the second, ensuring maximum transparency and parity for everyone. Mir and Rins held up each selected rider and bike before each was placed on the board showing the matches.

That done, it will soon be time to get into race mode. The FIM MiniGP World Final once again takes place just ahead of the MotoGP™ season finale in Valencia, so make sure to tune in for that as the riders and bikes hit the track!

2022 FIM MiniGP World Series ambassadors: the full roll call!

The full list of riders who will be ambassadors this season can now be revealed! A host of familiar faces from the MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ grids have signed up to play their part in the world’s first motorsport programme aimed at grassroots equality, lending a hand to the stars of tomorrow.

FIM MiniGP Alpe Adria Series: Barry Baltus (RW Racing GP)

FIM MiniGP Australia Series: Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team)

FIM MiniGP Austria Series: Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP)

FIM MiniGP France Series: Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™)

FIM MiniGP Ireland Series: Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

FIM MiniGP Italy Series: Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team)

FIM MiniGP India Series: Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia)

FIM MiniGP Indonesia Series: Mario Aji (Honda Team Asia)

FIM MiniGP Japan Series: Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu)

FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series: Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max)

FIM MiniGP Netherlands Series: Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team)

FIM MiniGP North America Series: Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team)

FIM MiniGP Portugal Series: Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

FIM MiniGP Qatar Series: Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3)

FIM MiniGP Spain Series: Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team)

FIM MiniGP UK Series: Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team)

