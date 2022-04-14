Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The FIM MiniGP World Series began in 2021, culminating in an incredible first FIM MiniGP World Series Final at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, just ahead of the MotoGP™ season finale. In 2022, the series expands to include even more National Series, with a number of new countries joining up.

The 2021 Series; Alpe Adria, France, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, North America, Portugal, Spain and the UK, are joined by Australia, Austria, India, Indonesia and Qatar this year. The top two riders from each will be invited to join the 2022 FIM MiniGP World Series Final and, as in the inaugural year of the FIM MiniGP World Series,​ the winner of the World Final will, subject to minimum age and location/nationality, secure a spot in one of the Road To MotoGP™ programs on the next rung of their career ladder.

The calendars for each of the Series comprising the 2022 FIM MiniGP World Series can now be announced, with competition underway in many already.

Please find attached the details of each calendar as another exciting season on the Road to MotoGP™ gets underway!

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security