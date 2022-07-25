Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

MORE BIKES AND MORE FUN AS GASGAS HITS THE ROAD TO FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

It’s back and it’s going to be better than ever! The GASGAS United In Dirt Tour will be hitting the road once again in the coming weeks as we take our super exciting line-up of GASGAS bikes around Europe. Starting in the UK before moving on to Belgium, Spain, and finally Italy, our new generation of trial bikes, our latest motocross models, as well as the all-new ES 700 and SM 700 street models, will all be available to ride at each event.

2022 United In Dirt Tour hits the road to four European countries

Motocross, trial, and street models all available

Visit GASGAS.com now to learn more about how to attend

In case you missed the 2021 edition, check out our highlights video!

Launching three new generations of bikes in the last three months, GASGAS has been busy expanding its vibrant range of two-wheeled offerings and raising the bar when it comes to high-performance motorcycles. Now, we want to share these new models and offer you the chance to ride them.

So, if experiencing all there is to experience about GASGAS while riding our 2023 model bikes, hanging out with like-minded people, and generally having a fun time sounds good to you, be sure to find out how you can join us. Long story short, the United In Dirt Tour is all about bringing people together who share the same love for dirt bikes that we do and giving them the opportunity to experience the GASGAS brand and its bikes.

Our team of GASGAS product experts will be on hand throughout the tour and available to answer any questions, help out with anything that you might need from us, or simply to just give you advice. This group of guys and girls really know their stuff when it comes to all things GASGAS, so don’t be afraid to find out what makes us tick and maybe, find out what’s coming next.

Alongside our GASGAS product experts, we’ll have brand ambassadors and GASGAS riders at each stop of the tour. All of them are exceptionally skilled on two wheels and will be primed to offer advice to help you conquer a climb, get over a rock, or improve your general riding skills and show you the super-fast way around the track!

And there’s more! Our friends over at WP Suspension will also be in attendance with a number of GASGAS bikes kitted out with their latest suspension components. For many, this may well be the only time to ride on the best suspension that money can buy.

The 2022 GASGAS United In Dirt Tour will visit the UK, Belgium, Spain, and Italy.

To confirm your attendance, find out how to participate on the GASGAS website.

