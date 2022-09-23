2022 Global Series On A Knife Edge After Action-packed Round 4!

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

As many as six names head to the final round of the MotoGP™ eSport Global Series with a realistic chance of taking the 2022 crown.

The lead of the MotoGP™ eSport Global Series changed hands at a critical time as 2020 champ Adriaan_26 took control of the standings thanks to a pair of consummate performances in two tense races in an action-packed fourth round.

For the sixth year in succession, the Global Series pits the fastest gamers from around the world against one another over five rounds and ten races. Each finalist has been chosen to represent one of the twelve current MotoGP™ teams as they fight it out to become the 2022 MotoGP™ eSport Champion.

And following on from three action-packed rounds, the fourth round had drama aplenty as the fastest gamers in the world faced off in two intense fights. Repsol Honda Team’s Adriaan_26 scored a crucial double victory to take control in the title fight. Now as many as six names head to the final round of the MotoGP™ eSport Global Series with a realistic chance of taking the 2022 crown!

Round four really put the skillset of each finalist to the test. The two tracks disputed were ones that the MotoGP™ field are currently undertaking: Race 1 comes from the Chang International Circuit, the home of the Thai Grand Prix while Race 2 was held at the prestigious Mobility Resort Motegi, the scene of the Japanese Grand Prix.

The first of the two races started in dramatic circumstances as series leader Trast73 (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) crashed out at turn one on lap two, and then again when he rejoined the track, providing his rivals with a huge opportunity to make up ground in the title fight.

They did just that as Adriaan_26 got the better of Ducati Lenovo eSport Team’s PieroRicciuti55 in a tense race-long battle by the small margin of 0.5s. LCR Honda CASTROL eSports Team’s Cristianmm17 scored crucial points for third, with Vindex813 (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP™ Team) and Sbadalongo (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) taking eye-catching results in fourth and fifth respectively.

The eighth race of the 2022 Global Series had a similar result to the seventh. No one could touch Adriaan_26 after he got the jump, as he cruised to a dominant second victory of the day by a commanding 2.3s. Just like the earlier encounter, PieroRicciuti55 and Cristianmm17 made up the podium to keep their title hopes alive.

Suzuki ECSTAR’s AndreaSaveri11 made up for a disappointing result in race one by bouncing back to a solid fourth place after a strong late charge. And Trast73 capped an underwhelming day when he lost the championship lead, coming home in fifth.

As a result, the fight to become the 2022 MotoGP™ eSport Champion is on a knife edge! Just 32 points cover the top six riders with adriaan_26 leading the way on 93 points. Trast73 is still in the mix on 80.5 points, and just ahead of AndreaSaveri11, who sits on 80 points. back with Adriaan_26 now third, 4.5 points from the top. With double points on offer at the final round Cristianmm17 (76 points), PieroRicciuti55 (70 points) and Jack Hammer4658 (61 points) still have a realistic shot at lifting the crown.

