The riders set to compete in the 2022 Honda British Talent Cup can now be announced, with a host of returning competitors joined by some rookies looking to make their mark.

The majority hail from across the UK, with a number of Dutch and American riders also lining up on the grid this season.

There are 36 riders on the Entry List, with all allowed to take part in Free Practice and Qualifying. The British Championship governing body, the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board (MCRCB) has imposed a limit of 32 riders who can take part in each BTC race. The age limit has also been raised to 13 for new competitors in 2022, and will be 14 for 2023.

The fastest 32 riders in qualifying will line up for Race 1. If a rider is declared unfit or withdraws for any other reason after the first race of the weekend and is not able to take part in Race 2, the fastest rider(s) of the four who didn’t make the cut will be able to take the place if their qualifying time is deemed satisfactory.

The Honda British Talent Cup will feature at eight Bennetts British Superbike Championship events with the highlight of the season being a support race at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in August.

For more info checkout our dedicated British Talent Cup News page

Or visit the official British Talent Cup website britishtalentcup.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets Click here for more info on Xena Security