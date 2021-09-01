2022 Honda Cb500f

Model updates : Honda’s A2-compatible mini-streetfighter receives major performance-focussed improvements led by new Showa 41mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks, dual disc front brakes and radial-mount calipers. Front tyre grip is heightened with more forward weight bias; handling is further improved by the new swingarm, which is lighter with more lateral flex. The rear shock has new settings to complement the new forks. Redesigned wheels and a lighter radiator save more weight and new fuel injection settings improve engine character. More powerful headlight LEDs and front indicator position lights offer greater visibility.

Introduction

The naked CB500F – originally launched in 2013 alongside the adventure-styled CB500X and fully-faired CBR500R – has quietly proved that one of Honda’s tried-and-trusted formulas for building popular motorcycles has lost none of its relevance.

That formula? An entertaining twin-cylinder engine wrapped in a simple, lightweight, sporty chassis, which is as much fun for an experienced rider as it is for those still building their riding career. And while a 35kW peak power output makes it suitable for A2 licence holders, the CB500F offers so much more than ‘entry level’ performance.

While its compact dimensions and welcoming manners make it an easy machine to manage, ride and learn on, those same attributes also make it a genuine pleasure for those – whether stepping up from a 125 or coming down from a bigger machine – who want to explore just what it can do at the weekend. Sensible running costs, whatever the situation, add strongly to the appeal.

In 2019, the CB500F was redrawn with uncompromising lines that elevated its technical and mechanical aspects and in 2020 it was homologated for EURO5. Having proved its continued popularity, for 2022 it receives high-quality suspension in the form of Showa 41mm SFF-BP USD forks, dual front discs, new lightweight wheels and swingarm and other detail updates including three striking new colours.

Model Overview

Alongside engine changes such as revised fuel injection settings and a new lighter radiator, the chassis benefits from the addition of Showa 41mm SFF-BP USD forks, dual Nissin radial mount two-piston calipers biting 296mm discs, lighter-weight 5-spoke wheels and redesigned swingarm – for improved high-speed handling and braking. Weight bias also moves fractionally forward compared to the previous model, for enhanced front tyre grip and feel.

Styling is updated with a new front mudguard, inherited from the CB650R, and sporty aluminium footpegs are now also standard fit. As before, LCD instruments feature a Shift Up and Gear Position function. All lighting is LED, with optimised high/low headlight beam from the new headlight and position lights.

The 2022 CB500F will be available in the following colour options:

Grand Prix Red

Matt Axis Grey Metallic **NEW for 2022**

Pearl Smokey Gray **NEW for 2022**

Pearl Dusk Yellow **NEW for 2022**

Key Features

3.1 Chassis & Styling

New 41mm Showa Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks

New dual 296mm discs matched to Nissin radial mount two-piston calipers

Lighter weight wheels and swingarm, plus aluminium footpegs

More forward weight bias for enhanced front tyre grip

Revised LEDs for the headlight for improved high/low beam

Light, strong and unchanged for 2022, the 35mm diameter steel diamond-tube mainframe has a tuned degree of yield that gives plenty of feedback to the rider as road surfaces change. The shape and position of the engine mounts, plus the frame’s rigidity balance, keep vibration to a minimum.

Immediately obvious is a brand-new front end set-up. With the aim to heighten sporty handling performance the 41mm telescopic forks of the previous design have been replaced by Showa 41mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks, clamped by new top and bottom yokes. By dividing the functions – Big Piston pressure separation damper in one leg, spring mechanism in the other – reaction and ride quality are both improved. The four-cylinder CB650R uses the exact same set-up.

In a further effort to improve the ride quality, the 2022 CB500F features new lighter wheels with 5 Y-shaped spokes rather than the 6 of the previous model. The front wheel width remains 3.5inch with a 120/70-ZR17 tyre and the rear 4.5inch with 160/60-ZR17 tyre.

A redesigned swingarm also shaves grams; it’s now constructed from 2mm steel (rather than 2.3mm) and employs a hollow cross member and crisply redesigned chain guard. Stiffer rotationally, the new swingarm is also more flexible laterally to improve handling. The single-tube rear shock absorber (as found on larger capacity sports bikes) with its large-diameter piston ensures excellent response and temperature management; it features 5-stage preload adjustment with spring rate and damping settings optimised to match the forks.

In line with the dynamic improvements to the chassis and suspension, the braking performance has also been improved. The single 320mm and two-piston caliper front brake from the previous model has been replaced by dual 296mm discs and Nissin radial-mount, two-piston calipers. The introduction of the smaller discs not only keeps any additional weight gain to a minimum, but also reduces the required pressure on the lever when braking.

The new CB500F’s kerb weight remains 189kg, but it places more weight on the front wheel than the previous model to promote more nimble handling and improve front end grip: front/rear bias percentage is now 49.7/50.3 (compared to 46.8/53.2). Wheelbase remains 1410mm with rake and trail of 25.5°/102mm.

The naked form exudes aggression. Led by the sharply-chiselled headlight – now even more piercing with extra-powerful LEDs and a new stronger cluster arrangement, plus high-visibility front indicator position lights – the machine’s stance is low-set and ready for action; the side shrouds interlock with the fuel tank and fully emphasize the engine, while the side covers and seat unit continue the theme of muscular angularity. The compact front mudguard is drawn directly from the CB650R.

Tapered handlebars offer intuitive feel and leverage. Seat height is low at 789mm, making the CB500F very easy to manage and its neutral riding position comfortably accommodates riders of any height. More purposeful-looking aluminium footpegs replace the previous rubberised parts; between the pair they save a further 104g. Overall dimensions are 2080mm x 800mm x 1060mm, with 145mm ground clearance.

The fuel tank holds 17.1L including reserve and combined with the engine’s excellent 3.5L/100km (28.6km/litre) fuel economy, gives a range of over 485km.

3.2 Engine

Lively twin-cylinder powerplant delivers usable power and torque across the rev-range, plus sporty sound from its dual-exit muffler

New PGM-FI settings improve torque feel and character

New radiator design more stylish and lighter

Assist/slipper clutch eases upshifts and manages downshifts

Homologated for EURO5

The 2022 CB500F’s A2-licence friendly 471cc, 8-valve liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder layout offers a well-proportioned balance of physical size and willing, enjoyable power output, with an energetic, high-revving character and zappy top end. The 2019 upgrades created faster acceleration through a 4% boost in low-to-mid-range power and torque in the 3-7,000rpm range. It’s very much an engine whose overall performance and character belie its relatively small capacity. Peak power of 35kW arrives at 8,600rpm, with 43Nm torque delivered at 6,500rpm.

Feeding the PGM-FI fuel injection is a more-or-less straight shot of airflow through the airbox and throttle bodies and for the 2022 year model, new settings improve torque feel and character without compromising performance. The exhaust muffler features dual exit pipes, giving a sporting edge to each pulse, and a rasping high-rpm howl. A new more aesthetically pleasing radiator design contributes a 100g weight saving, with no loss of cooling efficiency.

Bore and stroke are set at 67mm x 66.8mm and compression ratio is 10.7:1; the crankshaft pins are phased at 180° and a primary couple-balancer sits behind the cylinders, close to the bike’s centre of gravity. The primary and balancer gears use scissor gears, reducing noise. The crank counterweight is specifically shaped for couple-balance and its light weight allows the engine to spin freely, with reduced inertia.

Acting as a stressed member, the engine complements the frame’s rigidity with four frame hangers on the cylinder head. Internally the cylinder head uses roller rocker arms; shim-type valve adjustment allows them to be light, for lower valve-spring load and reduced friction.

A silent (SV Chain) cam chain has the surface of its pins treated with Vanadium, reducing friction with increased protection against wear. Inlet valve diameter is 26.0mm with exhaust valve diameter of 21.5mm.

Piston shape is carefully designed to reduce piston ‘noise’ at high rpm. Friction is reduced by striations on the piston skirt (a finish that increases surface area, introducing gaps in which oil can flow for better lubrication). The ‘triangle’ proportion of crankshaft, main shaft and countershaft is efficiently compact. The crankcases uses centrifugally cast thin-walled sleeves; their internal design reduces the ‘pumping’ losses that can occur with a 180° phased firing order. A deep sump reduces oil movement under hard cornering and braking; oil capacity is 3.2L.The slick-changing six-speed gearbox is managed by an assist/slipper clutch.

Accessories

A range of Genuine Honda Accessories are available for the CB500F. They include:

35L top box

Rear carrier

Tank bag

Seat bag

Smoke windscreen

Heated grips

12V/USB Type-C sockets

Seat cowl

Wheel stripes

Tank pad

Main stand

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled 4 stroke, parallel twin Displacement 471cc No of Valves per Cylinder 4 Bore & Stroke 67mm x 66.8mm Compression Ratio 10.7: 1 Max. Power Output 35kW @ 8600rpm Max. Torque 43Nm @ 6500rpm Noise Level (dB) L-urban 74dB L-wot 76.4dB Oil Capacity 3.2L FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 17.1L (inc reserve) CO2 Emissions (WMTC) 80 g/km Fuel Consumption (WMTC) 3.5L/100km (28.6km/litre) ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Battery Capacity 12V 7.4AH ACG Output 23.4A/2000rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet multiplate, Assisted slipper clutch Transmission Type 6 speed Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Steel diamond CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) 2080mm x 800mm x 1060mm Wheelbase 1410mm Caster Angle 25.5 degrees Trail 102mm Seat Height 789mm Ground Clearance 145mm Kerb Weight 189kg SUSPENSION Type Front Showa 41mm SFF-BP USD forks, pre-load adjustable Type Rear Prolink mono with 5 stage pre-load adjuster, Steel hollow cross swingarm WHEELS Type Front 5Y-Spoke Cast Aluminium Type Rear 5Y-Spoke Cast Aluminium Rim Size Front 17 x MT3.5 Rim Size Rear 17 x MT4.5 Tyres Front 120/70ZR17M/C (58W) Tyres Rear 160/60ZR17M/C (69W) BRAKES ABS System Type 2-channel Type Front Dual 296mm x 4mm disc with Nissin radial-mount two piston calipers Type Rear Single 240mm x 5mm disc with single piston caliper INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments LCD Meter with Speedometer, Bar Graph Tachometer, Dual Trip Meters, Fuel Level and Consumption Gauge, Clock, Water Temp, Gear position, Shift UP Indicator Headlight LED Taillight LED Security System HISS (Honda Intelligent Security System)

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

# Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

