2022 Honda Nt1100

Model updates : A new breed of Honda tourer makes its debut. Taking the heart of the CRF1100L Africa Twin as a starting point, the NT1100 builds on the platform to offer comfortable, agile, enjoyable performance. A low seat height and sharp steering geometry combine with high specification suspension to create a sporting package. 5-way height and angle adjustable screen and upper/lower wind deflectors ensure high-speed aero efficiency and outstanding weather protection; cruise control is standard, as are slim panniers and heated grips. Rider aids include 3 default riding modes, 2 USER custom options, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and Wheelie Control. Radial-mount four-piston front calipers provide the braking power, 120/70-17 and 180/55-17 front and rear tyres the grip. A 6.5-inch TFT touch screen rounds out a premium specification and features Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® connectivity.

Introduction

In a motorcycling landscape full of adventure-styled bikes, there is a gap. And that gap exists for riders that desire performance, handling, long range comfort, and technology but not necessarily the image or physical dimensions of ‘adventure’. In other words, what they want is a straightforward touring machine, but one with a rich specification list and a sporty edge to its performance – the sort of bike that deals with the weekday commute efficiently and usefully and is also ready for an extended tour, fully loaded.

The NT1100 is precisely that bike. A new breed of Honda tourer, it’s designed to draw those with a long memory of similar Honda machines of the past, but also attract a much younger rider. Employing the frame and characterful twin-cylinder engine of the CRF1100L Africa Twin as a base, engaging performance is assured. But it’s also packed with features that build and broaden any motorcycle’s appeal.



Koji Kiyono, Large Project Leader, NT1100:

“At Honda we have a long tradition of catering for owners who desire a ‘traditional’ touring bike. Our previous Pan European and Deauville models have enjoyed a very loyal following for many years. So, when it came time to design a new touring model, we wanted to produce something that would resonate – and appeal broadly – to these traditional touring bike customers. But we also wanted to stoke desire in riders of all ages and tastes who are looking for a genuinely new and versatile fun bike. That’s why we’ve created our new NT1100, offering thoroughly modern engine performance, a fun-to-handle chassis, a suite of modern technology and completely fresh, distinctive styling.

We sincerely hope that many new owners will try exploring to the maximum all of its many capabilities.”

Model Overview

Comfortable, agile, enjoyable. The NT1100 in a nutshell. Sleek, subtle styling delivers efficient aerodynamic performance with a riding position tailored for touring. Screen height and angle are 5-way adjustable and upper and lower wind deflectors also work to protect the rider. A 6.5-inch TFT touch screen provides full colour, customisable displays and offers Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® connectivity. Cruise control, heated grips and sizable integrated panniers are standard equipment.

The NT1100’s steel semi-double cradle frame employs a relatively short wheelbase and sharp steering geometry while suspension is via 43mm Showa cartridge-type inverted front forks and single-tube rear shock. Rear spring preload adjusts hydraulically. Dual 310mm front discs are paired with 4-piston radial-mount calipers; tyres are sized 120/70-17 front and 180/55-17 rear.

It also features full-fat performance from the twin-cylinder engine, inherited from the Africa Twin, but with intake and exhaust tuned for super-smooth acceleration and a pleasing low-rpm sound. The performance does not come to the detriment of fuel economy: the engine’s efficiency allows a 400km range from the 20 litre fuel tank.

The electronic package includes 3-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Wheelie Control, full LED lights, self-cancelling indicators and Emergency Stop Signals. And finding a natural home in the NT11000, Honda’s six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) is an option.

Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

Sleek styling offers excellent aerodynamic performance

5-stage screen height and angle adjustment plus upper/lower wind deflectors

Panniers standard equipment, as are heated grips and cruise control

5-inch TFT touch screen includes Apple CarPlay ® , Android Auto ® and Bluetooth connectivity

® ® USB socket, centre stand and ACC socket as standard

The NT1100 has been designed, from the outset, as a sporting, agile bike but one that’s also enjoyable to ride all day with efficient, protective aerodynamics and easy-going ergonomics centred around rider comfort.

Styling is subtly sophisticated with straightforward surfaces that emphasise key character lines. Dynamic elegance front to back are the defining features of the design language of the NT1100. And of course this motorcycle’s sleek form is also about function – aimed to elevate the quality of the riding experience.

Fitted as standard, upper and lower deflectors provide wind and weather protection around arms and lower body. The screen offers 5-stage adjustment for height and angle through a total 164mm between the high/low position. Set low, it sends air around the shoulders; set high it moves air over the rider’s helmet. Heated grips are standard equipment, as is cruise control.

The rider integrates into the machine neatly, enveloped by the protection offered by the fairing. A wide, thick seat material offers a luxurious expanse for two; seat height is set at 820mm. A large grabrail for the passenger extends from the rear rack.

The exhaust muffler, too is set low to maximise pannier volume. And it’s the standard-fit, detachable panniers that are one of the NT1100’s key features. Deliberately designed to be as slim as possible for around-town riding they are just 901mm across at their widest point. Pannier volume is at 33L left and 32L right.

Bright and easy to read, the 6.5-inch TFT touch screen offers 3 choices of screen display; GOLD shows all numeric and mode information. SILVER centres on the speedometer and rev-counter, BRONZE on the rev-counter. The background colour has a default setting plus the choice of black or white. Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto® and Bluetooth connectivity allows access to smartphone functions via the TFT display.

The premium specification is rounded out by full LED lights (with DRL), self-cancelling indicators and Emergency Stop Signals; practicality is further elevated by USB socket, centre stand and ACC socket as standard.

The NT1100 will be available in the following colour options:

Matte Iridium Gray Metallic

Pearl Glare White

Graphite Black

3.2 Chassis

CRF1100L steel semi-double cradle frame and bolt-on aluminium subframe

Sharp steering geometry and high spec suspension front and rear

Showa 43mm inverted front forks and rear shock with hydraulic preload adjustment

Dual 310mm front discs and 4-piston radial-mount calipers

The NT1100’s underpinnings are well-proven and tough – the Africa Twin CRF1100L’s steel semi-double cradle frame and bolt-on aluminium subframe. To suit the all-round, sporting purpose of the NT1100, the off-road ready suspension of its sibling has been replaced by road-focused equipment matched to sharper steering geometry.

The 43mm Showa cartridge-type inverted front forks feature 150mm travel and are preload adjustable. Like the forks, the single-tube pressurised Showa rear shock offers 150mm axle travel; it uses a 14mm diameter rod. To make carrying a pillion and/or luggage easier spring preload adjusts hydraulically, and remotely.

The wheels are aluminium, fine die-cast with a sand core allowing a hollow hub centre for the front. An intersecting spoke design (with the spokes attaching to the rim diagonally) offers several benefits: it smooths road vibration in a straight line and offers high rigidity for cornering. Tyres are sized 120/70-17 front and 180/55-17 rear.

Wheelbase is set at 1535mm, with rake and trail of 26.5°/108mm and 175mm ground clearance Kerb weight for the NT1100 with manual transmission is 238kg, 248kg with DCT.

Dual 310mm front discs are squeezed by lightweight, 4-piston radial-mount calipers. The rear 256mm disc uses a 1-piston caliper. All braking is ABS-controlled.

3.3 Engine

1,084cc SOHC 8-valve parallel twin-cylinder engine

Power and torque output of 75kW/104Nm

Intake and exhaust tuned to deliver smooth, powerful acceleration and pleasing low-rpm ‘throb’

The NT1100’s 1,084cc SOHC 8-valve parallel twin-cylinder engine is the well-proven units from the CRF1100L Africa Twin, with peak power of 75kW @ 7,250rpm and 104Nm @ 6,250rpm peak torque. Compression ratio is identical at 10.1:1. Another shared feature is the 270° phased crankshaft and uneven firing interval.

Throttle By Wire (TBW) provides engine management and PGM-FI feeds the throttle bodies. Where the engine tune differs to the Africa Twin – and immediately noticeable to the rider – are the optimisation of both air intake duct length and muffler internals to produce a pleasing, low-rpm ‘throb’ and smooth, powerful acceleration married to relaxed highway cruising – perfect for the wide-ranging duties the NT1100 is built for.

The crankcases are split vertically and the water pump is housed within the clutch casing with a thermostat integrated into the cylinder head. Manual and DCT versions of the engine share common crankcases with only minor external differences. Secondary vibrations are neutralised by the mutually reciprocating motion of the pistons, while primary inertial and coupling vibrations are cancelled by the use of biaxial balance shafts. The water and oil pumps are driven by the balancer shafts.

A crank pulsar – with relator teeth spaced at 10° intervals – manages misfire detection, important for OBD2/EURO5 compliance. In addition for EURO5 Linear Air Flow (LAF) sensors in the downpipes give accurate measurement of the air/fuel mixture ratio.

3.4 Engine Electronics

3 default riding modes to choose from, plus two customisable USER modes

3-level Honda Selectable Torque Control

3-level Wheelie Control

TBW manages engine performance and character, plus Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and Wheelie Control. There are 3 pre-set modes for the rider to choose covering a wide variety of riding conditions and 3 levels of management for Power and Engine Braking, with level 1 delivering the maximum of either parameter. For HSTC and Wheelie Control level 3 provides the highest intervention.

Mode selection is managed from the left-hand switchgear; an indicator in the instrument display activates when HSTC is working.

URBAN is standard and offers an all-round middle setting of engine power and engine braking.

RAIN reduces engine power and engine braking for extra reassurance on wet or slippery surfaces.

TOUR gives full engine power and standard engine braking, for strong acceleration while carrying a pillion and luggage.

USER 1 and 2 modes offer the ability to customise between the settings for the preferred combination. Once set, the USER setting is automatically stored so there’s no need to re-set each time the ignition is turned on.

3.5 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

DCT offers choice of Automatic (AT) or Manual Transmission (MT)

3-levels of S mode for wide-ranging sporty AT shifting performance

Honda has sold over 200,000 DCT-equipped motorcycles across Europe since the system first appeared as an option on the VFR1200F in 2009. Testament to its acceptance in the market place, across Honda’s model range, 53% of customers chose the DCT option over the manual in 2020. The system delivers consistent, seamless gear changes and very quickly becomes second nature in use. It uses two clutches: one for start-up and 1st, 3rd and 5th gears, the other for 2nd, 4th and 6th, with the mainshaft for each clutch located inside the other for compact packaging.

Each clutch is independently controlled by its own electro-hydraulic circuit. When a gear change occurs, the system pre-selects the target gear using the clutch not currently in use. The first clutch is then electronically disengaged as, simultaneously, the second clutch engages.

The result is a consistent, fast and seamless gear change. Furthermore, as the twin clutches transfer drive from one gear to the next with minimal interruption of the drive to the rear wheel, any gear change shock and pitching of the machine is minimised, making the change feel direct as well as smooth. Extra benefits include durability (as the gears cannot be damaged by missing a gear) impossibility of stalling, low stress urban riding, reduced rider fatigue and – crucially – the ability to concentrate more on riding lines, braking and acceleration points.

The DCT system offers two distinct riding approaches – Automatic Transmission (AT), with pre-programmed shift patterns which constantly read vehicle speed, gear selected and engine rpm to decide when a shift should occur, and Manual Transmission (MT), for gear changes using the paddle-shift style triggers on the left handlebar.

There are two settings within AT to choose from; D mode offers effortless riding and maximum fuel efficiency. S mode serves up 3 levels of sports-based shifting. Level 1 is the most modest, changing gears in the medium rpm range. Level 3 is the most aggressive and operates at high rpm with Level 2 is the intermediate point between the two. The preferred selection can also be saved.

Accessories

There are a range of accessories tailor made ready for the NT1100, including quickshifter with autoblipper function, and aluminium cosmetic panels for the luggage. To make it easy for an owner to get their NT1100 the way they want it, 3 packs are also available (all items can also be purchased separately):

URBAN PACK

50L top box with inner bag, comfort back rest, 4.5L tank bag.

TOURING PACK

Rider/pillion comfort seats, comfort pillion footpegs and fog lights.

VOYAGE PACK

50L top box with inner bag, comfort back rest, 4.5L tank bag, rider/pillion comfort seats, comfort pillion footpegs and fog lights.

5 Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270° crank and uni-cam Displacement 1084cc Bore x Stroke 92mm x 81.5mm Compression Ratio 10.1:1 Max. Power Output 75kW at 7,500rpm Max. Torque 104Nm at 6,250rpm Noise Level L-urban73.6dB, L-wot78.4dB – MT;

L-urban 73.6dB, L-wot 79.4dB – DCT Oil Capacity 4.8 – MT

5.2 – DCT FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 20.4L CO 2 Emissions 116g/km MT 110g/km DCT Fuel Consumption 5L/100km (20km/L) ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Battery Capacity 12V/11.2AH DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet, multiplate clutch Transmission Type MT: 6-speed Manual Transmission

DCT: 6-speed Dual Clutch Transmission Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Semi double cradle CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) 2240mm x 865mm x 1360mm (low screen position) Wheelbase 1,535mm Caster Angle 26.5° Trail 108mm Seat Height 820mm Ground Clearance 175mm Kerb Weight 238Kg – MT

248Kg – DCT SUSPENSION Type Front Showa 43mm SFF-BP type inverted telescopic fork with dial-style preload adjuster, 150mm stroke. Type Rear Monoblock aluminium swing arm with Pro-Link with SHOWA gas-charged damper, hydraulic dial-style preload adjuster, 150mm axle travel. WHEELS Type Front Multi-spoke cast aluminium Type Rear Multi-spoke cast aluminium Tyres Front 120/70R17 M/C Tyres Rear 180/55R17 M/C BRAKES ABS System Type 2-channel ABS Type Front Radial mounted four-piston brake caliper, 310mm floating double disc Type Rear Single piston caliper, 256mm single disc INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments 6.5inch TFT Touch Panel Multi information display & secondary LCD meter Security System HISS Headlight LED with DRL Taillight LED Connectivity Apple CarPlay & Android Auto USB USB 12V Socket Yes Auto Winker cancel Yes Quickshifter Accessory Cruise Control Yes Additional Features 5 Riding Modes

** Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

