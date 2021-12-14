A four-rider team from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the UK will race in the 2022 FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship

The line-up for the 2022 Junior Talent Team can now be announced! Two new faces will join the team next season, creating a four-rider line-up comprised of Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup and Honda British Talent Cup alumni. Promoting and providing opportunities for young talent from different paths on the Road to MotoGP™, the JTT unifies four team names under the same umbrella and unites the efforts of Dorna Talent Promotion initiatives, as well as the sponsors and partners who provide important backing to young riders and teams. Next season, the project will once again count on the valuable support of Honda, Kushitani, Astra Honda and AP Honda as the following four riders compete in the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship:

#31 Eddie O’Shea (GBR) – British Talent Team

#32 Danial Sharil (MAL) – Asia Talent Team

#33 Tatchakorn Buasri (THA) – AP Honda Racing Thailand

#34 Fadillah Aditama (INA) – Astra Honda Racing Team

2019 ATC frontrunner Tatchakorn Buasri returns for his third season in the FIM Moto3™ JWCh, the AP Honda Racing Thailand rider aiming to move forward once again as the most experienced face in the JTT. 2020 BTC frontrunner Eddie O’Shea is the other returning rider, and he will continue racing in British Talent Team colours as he aims to build on a rookie season of learning and progress.

The two new faces are ATC veteran Danial Sharil, who was back up to full speed in the 2021 ATC after some injury struggles had sidelined the Malaysian for a number of seasons. Impressing as he duelled eventual Cup winner Taiyo Furusato for much of 2021, and already a winner in the ATC previously, Sharil will now take the next step on the Road to MotoGP™ in Asia Talent Team colours.

He’ll be joined by fellow Moto3™ JWCh rookie Fadillah Aditama. The Indonesian showed great speed from the start of his ATC journey and is also Dorna’s selected rider to take on the 2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, combining the challenge with a new chapter with the Junior Talent Team as he flies the flag for Astra Honda Racing Team next season.

