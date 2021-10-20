2022 Kawasaki Ninja Zx‑10r: From A To Z

From its recently introduced aerodynamic package creating a maximum of 17% more downforce to the technical masterpiece that is the four-cylinder, water-cooled 998cc ZX-10R engine, the 2022 Ninja ZX-10R delivers a lexicon of performance technology from A to Z.

The litre class Ninja ZX-10R features class-leading tech that delivers outstanding performance and high technical features. The bike features full LED lighting and an aero package that includes integrated winglets for substantial additional downforce allied to a tall screen and adjustments to foot peg and handlebar position to help the rider tuck in and present minimal wind resistance at track speeds. With large TFT meter displays and Smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s newly updated Rideology App, the technical nature of the machine simply has to be experienced to be fully appreciated.

In terms of electronic rider aids, KIBS integrated braking is standard fitment as well as an up/down quick-shifter, launch control, cornering management function and a state-of-the-art Bosch IMU offering precise control of sports style variable traction control plus selectable rider modes and engine brake control. There is even electronic cruise control and the option of heated handlebar grips such is the generous specification of this consummate supersport machine.

Braking on is taken care of at the front with M50 monobloc calipers acting on ø330mm rotors with a horizontal back link rear suspension system which is near identical to the set up on the machines fielded by the Kawasaki Racing Team in WorldSBK.

Proudly featuring the Kawasaki River Mark, the ZX-10R will be available from February 2022, coming in Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray or Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White and will cost £15,999 standard and £16,999 for the Performance edition.



