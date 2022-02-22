Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The KTM 890 DUKE GP offers a unique GP-inspired livery, adding to the KTM 890 DUKE’s ultra-sharp street fighter image.

The KTM 890 DUKE GP presents a compact and well-balanced performance motorcycle made for riders who relish twisting country roads. It strikes the ideal balance between high performance and agility, with real-world riding demands and usability.

Making use of the astonishing LC8c parallel twin motor, the KTM 890 DUKE GP churns out a healthy 115 hp and 92 Nm. And with the LC8c being the most compact engine in this segment, it maintains the bragging rights of being the chosen platform for producing the most agile motorcycle in its class.

The same can be said about the overall design. The KTM 890 DUKE GP is aggressive in its stance, bristling with typical KTM design highlights and purposeful, compact proportions. Thanks in part to lightweight craftsmanship and advanced engineering, the KTM 890 DUKE GP is also one of the lightest motorcycles in its segment, with special attention given to the overall riding experience.

Agile and precise handling comes courtesy of geometry developed specifically for sporty street riding, meaning that the KTM 890 DUKE GP is all about handling. High quality WP APEX suspension at each end ensure a perfect connection with the road and promotes the ultimate riding confidence.

On the electronics front, the KTM 890 DUKE GP boasts one of the most advanced and complete packages in the midrange segment, including Cornering MTC with a 6D lean angle sensor that not only detects the side-to-side and forward-backward pitch, but also drift positioning.

The usual selection of ride modes – notably RAIN, STREET, SPORT, and the optional TRACK mode – ensure that the rider can individually tailor traction control, anti-wheelie control, and throttle control. These, and the usual staples of Cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, a full-colour TFT display and LED lighting all-around make the KTM 890 DUKE GP a formidable opponent in any street fight.

For 2022, the KTM 890 DUKE GP joins the DUKE line-up as an exciting visual alternative, with a GP-derived livery and a loud KTM orange palette. Complete with a new passenger seat cover, adding to its aggressive styling, and ‘R’ style orange wheels, the KTM 890 DUKE GP proudly makes its intentions known.

With a new look to match its already legendary performance and character, the KTM 890 DUKE GP stands out even more.

A full range of specially developed KTM PowerParts has been created to further intensify your ride. A selected range of KTM PowerWear ensures that the rider can match the performance of the KTM 890 DUKE GP.

The 2022 KTM 890 DUKE GP will arrive on authorised KTM dealer floors from March 2022 onwards. For more information, visit ktm.com.

