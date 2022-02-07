Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The KTM 890 DUKE R slices into the new model year with the all-new Atlantic Blue base colour lifted directly from its big brother, the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R.

Having been around since 2020, the KTM 890 DUKE R has proven itself to be the undisputed champion in the middleweight segment. Boasting an impressive 121 HP and 99 Nm of torque, it represents as a serious option for race-centric riders looking for agility, punch, and poise.

The KTM 890 DUKE R is dubbed THE SUPER SCALPEL on account of its lightning-fast steering geometry. Thanks to the load-bearing design of its tubular steel chassis and adjustable WP APEX suspension, it remains a no-compromise middleweight naked bike, equally at home on twisty mountain passes as it is on the racetrack, delivering more power, more torque, and more intense asphalt-carving agility than any other parallel twin in the segment.

While its forward momentum and agility are exemplary, the KTM 890 DUKE R also excels when slowing down. Front monoblock Brembo Stylema calipers grabbing meaty 320 mm discs on the front, along with an adjustable Brembo MCS master cylinder, mean that THE SUPER SCALPEL stops as quickly and precisely as it attacks apexes. A set of sticky Michelin Power Cup 2 tyres provides reliable grip on all asphalt surfaces in all weather conditions.

In terms of electronic wizardry, the KTM 890 DUKE R makes use of Cornering ABS and Cornering MTC (motorcycle traction control) with a 6D lean angle sensor that not only detects the side-to-side (roll) and forwards and backward (pitch) movements of the bike, but also the rotation of the bike on its vertical axis (yaw). This translates into comprehensive traction control management, accomplished by the use of a wheel slip control sensor and a pitch angle control sensor.

A selection of ride modes—namely RAIN, STREET, SPORT, and optional TRACK mode—ensure full rider customisation, nine levels of adjustable traction control slip, anti-wheelie on/off, and the additional throttle control setting.

The biggest difference is obvious: the KTM 890 DUKE R now features a premium hue of matt paint. Called ‘Atlantic Blue’, the color is reminiscent of the palate used on the KTM RC16 GP racer and recently the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R, adding to THE SUPER SCALPEL’s READY TO RACE demeanor. Typical of all KTM ‘R’ models, the signature orange frame continues to provide the perfect contrast of colors while strengthening the READY TO RACE presence.

With its new look to match its performance and character, the KTM 890 DUKE R once again promises to be a track-ready machine you’ll want to ride every day.

As always, a full range of specially created KTM PowerParts has been developed to personalize and further intensify your ride. A range of KTM PowerWear ensures the rider gets the most out of themself and boosts their READY TO RACE performance.

The 2022 KTM 890 DUKE R will arrive on authorized KTM dealer floors from February 2022 onwards. For more information, visit ktm.com.

