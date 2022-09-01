Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Infront Moto Racing is delighted to share the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations entry list of the teams that will go head-to-head on September 24th and 25th for the Chamberlain Trophy!

This year the iconic event will return to America’s legendary track of RedBud in Michigan, the host of the 2018 edition of the Monster Energy FIM MXoN that saw Team France win their fifth title on the bounce.

Among the 34 different teams, some of the favourites to win this year include the likes of Team USA with their riders Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton who will look at breaking their 11-year dry spell and get back on top while Team Italy’s Antonio Cairoli, Andrea Adamo and Mattia Guadagnini will be hoping to make it two wins on the bounce!

Team France are also looking strong this year with Maxime Renaux, Marvin Musquin and Dylan Ferrandis, as well as Team Netherlands’ Glenn Coldenhoff, Kay de Wolf and Calvin Vlaanderen and Team Australia’s Mitch Evans, Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence who will also be fighting for top positions.

This year there will also be two new teams entering the Monster Energy FIM MXoN, this includes FIM Latin America with Marco Atezana, Yarod Vargas and Franklin Noguera as well as FIM Europe with Bence Pergel, Julius Mikula and Pavlo Kizlyak.

Take a look at the full provisional entry list below:

