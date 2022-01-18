The competitors set to take part in the inaugural season of the North America Talent Cup have now been announced.

Hailing from the USA, Canada and Mexico, 17 riders will race in the 2022 NATC as this new path on the Road to MotoGP™ begins.

The North America Talent Cup sees riders race on equal Aprilia RS250SP2 machinery, with an affordable race package priced especially for competitors in order to maximise accessibility. The NATC season opener is planned to take place alongside MotoGP™ at the Circuit of the Americas in April, with the remaining rounds held in partnership with AMA-sanctioned racing organization WERA across the USA.

The sanctioning bodies are the American Motorcyclist Association and FIM North America.

