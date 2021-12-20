2022 Provisional Mxgp And Mx2 Officially Approved Teams List

Infront Moto Racing is pleased to share the provisional OAT (Officially Approved Teams) list for the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship!

The provisional list gives a breakdown of all the teams that have currently entered to contest in the 2022 season of racing, along with the riders who will represent them. At present, the list features over 35 teams that will take part in the MXGP and MX2 Championships next year.

The 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship will kick-start at the fan and rider favourite, Matterley Basin in Winchester for the MXGP of Great Britain on the 19th and 20th of February. Matterley Basin will host a Grand Prix for the 12th time since first making its appearance on the MXGP racing calendar in 2006.

The 2022 will see the return of the usual two-day format, which means that Saturday will feature the MXGP and MX2 Qualifying heat alongside the practice sessions, as well as race one of the EMX and WMX support classes. While on Sunday fans will be treated to the best actions with the main MXGP and MX2 races, along with the second race of the EMX and WMX Championships.

With more than 30 teams entered with the fastest riders in the world and a packed racing schedule, the 2022 season of MXGP is bound to deliver another historic season with some of the best action in the world!

The 2022 Provisional OAT MXGP & MX2 Lists can be viewed in its entirety below:

MXGP Provisional OAT (Officially Approved Teams) List

MX2 Provisional OAT (Officially Approved Teams) List



