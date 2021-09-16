2022 Z900 Se Takes Kawasaki’s Popular Supernaked To Next Level

Already a hot favourite with tens of thousands of Supernaked fans across Europe – and a best seller in its class in many countries – the popular Z900 will now be available as an SE model.

Employing Kawasaki’s now familiar specification refinement policy for these premium models, the Z900 SE seeks to take the already highly regarded Z900 platform to the next level offering refinements to ride quality and chassis feedback without taking away the essential “Sugomi spirit” that has made the machine so popular.

A clear change at the front of the machine is the adoption of a new Brembo brake package. Calipers are now M4.32 radial-mount monobloc items acting on ø300 mm Brembo rotors using the same company’s brake pads fed by steel braided brake lines. The net result for Z900 SE riders will be stronger stopping power, more precise control and greater feel.

In terms of the front forks these are ø41mm inverted design having compression and rebound adjustability plus stepless preload adjustment. Complementing the other chassis changes, the visual appeal of the front suspension is now enhanced via the use of gold-coloured fork outer tubes.

The same attention to detail is evident at the rear of the machine which now boasts a new shock absorber in the form of an Öhlins S46 unit. Its aluminium body encompasses a single-tube construction with a large ø46 mm piston plus internal oil and gas chambers separated by a floating piston. For convenience and quick adjustment, the Z900 SE rear shock absorber is also fitted with a remote pre-load adjuster. Along with retuned front suspension settings, the adoption of the S46 from Öhlins takes handling and chassis response to the next level and will meet the performance needs of even the most demanding Z rider.

Underpinning these easy to spot new components is a focussed suite of rider aids all designed to give Z900 SE owners the best ride possible yet not mask the base appeal of such a visceral Supernaked machine. KTRC traction control is part of the specification along with selectable power modes and an assist and slipper clutch. The exhaust note has been “sound tuned” by KHI engineers while within the riders view as part of the meter assembly there is a useful Economical Riding Indicator plus the ability to Bluetooth connect the machine to the riders’ Smartphone via Kawasaki’s unique Rideology App allowing the integration of several machine details plus information from rides taken and a variety of other options.

Available in a single, distinctive colourway of Metallic Spark Black / Candy Lime Green, the new Z900 SE is sure to find a place in the hearts of a huge number of riders in the coming year. Available from December 2021, the Z900 SE will be priced at £10,749 as Standard and £11,699 for the Performance Edition.

