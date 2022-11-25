Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

2023 Arai Isle Of Man TT Limited Edition RX-7V EVO to be revealed at Motorcycle Live.



There’s nothing like the Isle of Man TT in the world. A spectacular celebration of motorcycling raced over 37.73 miles of real roads, it draws competitors and fans from all around the globe. It’s also an event that courses through Arai’s DNA; many of the TT racers wear Arai for the performance, protection and comfort given at high speeds, while Arai puts great effort into supporting all Arai wearers on the Isle with race service and spares.

Uniquely, Arai has long marked its commitment to the event – and each TT – by releasing a very special version of its RX-7 racing helmet, with paintwork designed by the legendary Drudi Performance. Beautiful and extremely collectible, the Arai IoM TT Limited Edition is a sell-out every year. The 2023 design, as last year, is based on the range-topping RX-7V EVO helmet with ECE R22-06 approval.

The new design is simply stunning, mixing tradition with modernity. Classic Black, Red and White paint lays down the base, with a bright splash of fluor yellow on the sides housing Ellan Vannin (Isle of Man in Mananese) subtly picked out.

Also present – since the very first design from 2007 – are the Triskelion (three legs of man), bold ‘double’ TT logos crowning the top and chequered flag motif.

It will be officially unveiled to the press by TT hero Steve Plater, and sidecar superstars Ben and Tom Birchall, at the Premiere Screening of the incredible ‘Tourist Trophy’ on the main stage at Motorcycle Live, NEC Birmingham on Monday 21st November at 7PM.

Ingmar Stroeven, Arai Helmet (Europe) B.V. Managing Director:

“We so look forward to the TT! It was great to get back to the Isle of Man again finally this year and it’s an event that means so much, to us at Arai. We are very glad to reveal the 2023 IoM TT Limited Edition RX-7V EVO at Motorcycle Live, a highlight of our year. Drudi Performance has produced another beautiful design on our top of the range RX-7V EVO which combines the signature TT elements with fresh, flowing lines.”

For more information on the 2023 Isle of Man TT Limited Edition Arai RX-7V EVO visit: www.araihelmet.eu/en/iomtt.

