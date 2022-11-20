Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship will feature a new format in 2023, bringing a heightened level of competition to the new season.

As Bennetts enter their tenth season of title sponsorship of the series in 2023, the new Championship format will still maintain the principle of a Main Season and a Showdown, ensuring a high level of competition throughout the season. However, the current format of eight Title Fighters being established after the conclusion of the Main Season will be replaced by a new points system.

Across the Main Season, comprising twenty-four races points will be awarded to the top 15 on the scale: 18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1.

For the Showdown events when the series returns to Oulton Park and Donington Park, the points value per race will increase to: 25-22-20-18-16-14-12-10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1.

The points value per race will increase again for the traditional season finale on the Brands Hatch GP Circuit to: 35-30-27-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-10-8-6-4-2.

The rider with the most points accumulated across the season will be crowned Bennetts BSB Champion.

A Teams Championship will run concurrently with the same principle of an increasing points value as the championship comes to a climax.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “Following the announcement of our partnership renewal with Bennetts, we can also unveil our new Championship format for 2023.

“This represents only the third time in the series’ long history that we have adapted the Championship format, following consultation with teams and riders.

“The Showdown format from 2010-2022 has served the championship well and provided some historic and edge of the seat outcomes but we feel it’s right to evolve the format.

“The new format will recognise season long performance and ideally create the opportunity for more teams and riders to remain in mathematical title contention and maintain the crescendo of competition that is seen many other sports disciplines.”

