2023 British Superbike Championship Provisional Calendar AnnouncedThe 2023 British Superbike Championship provisional calendar has been confirmed today (Thursday 13 October).

The 11-round season will begin at Silverstone, with an Easter weekend fixture getting the championship underway on 7-9 April.

The series then moves to Oulton Park for the first of two visits to Cheshire on the May Bank Holiday weekend (29 April – 1 May). Donington Park will host two events as well, with the National circuit round coming next in May ahead of the annual summer trip north of the border to Knockhill in Scotland.

Snetterton kicks off the height of summer programme ahead of the showpiece July spectacular at Brands Hatch and its festival atmosphere. Thruxton returns in August two weeks before the popular meeting at Cadwell Park, which retains its traditional date on the bank holiday weekend at the end of the month.

September gets underway with the second visit to Oulton Park before the penultimate round on Donington Park’s longer Grand Prix circuit. The championship then returns to Kent for the season closer at Brands Hatch.

2023 British Superbike calendar

DATEVENUE
Round 17 – 9 AprilSilverstone (National)
Round 229 April – 1 MayOulton Park*
Round 319 – 21 MayDonington Park (National)
Round 416 – 18 JuneKnockhill
Round 57 – 9 JulySnetterton
Round 621 – 23 JulyBrands Hatch (GP)
Round 711 – 13 AugustThruxton
Round 826 – 28 AugustCadwell Park*
Round 915 – 17 SeptemberOulton Park
Round 1029 September – 1 OctoberDonington Park (GP)
Round 1113 – 15 OctoberBrands Hatch (GP)

* Denotes Bank Holiday

