The 2023 British Superbike Championship provisional calendar has been confirmed today (Thursday 13 October).

The 11-round season will begin at Silverstone, with an Easter weekend fixture getting the championship underway on 7-9 April.

The series then moves to Oulton Park for the first of two visits to Cheshire on the May Bank Holiday weekend (29 April – 1 May). Donington Park will host two events as well, with the National circuit round coming next in May ahead of the annual summer trip north of the border to Knockhill in Scotland.

Snetterton kicks off the height of summer programme ahead of the showpiece July spectacular at Brands Hatch and its festival atmosphere. Thruxton returns in August two weeks before the popular meeting at Cadwell Park, which retains its traditional date on the bank holiday weekend at the end of the month.

September gets underway with the second visit to Oulton Park before the penultimate round on Donington Park’s longer Grand Prix circuit. The championship then returns to Kent for the season closer at Brands Hatch.

2023 British Superbike calendar

DATE VENUE Round 1 7 – 9 April Silverstone (National) Round 2 29 April – 1 May Oulton Park* Round 3 19 – 21 May Donington Park (National) Round 4 16 – 18 June Knockhill Round 5 7 – 9 July Snetterton Round 6 21 – 23 July Brands Hatch (GP) Round 7 11 – 13 August Thruxton Round 8 26 – 28 August Cadwell Park* Round 9 15 – 17 September Oulton Park Round 10 29 September – 1 October Donington Park (GP) Round 11 13 – 15 October Brands Hatch (GP)

* Denotes Bank Holiday

All dates are provisional and subject to change

www.britishsuperbike.com

