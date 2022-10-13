Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
The 2023 British Superbike Championship provisional calendar has been confirmed today (Thursday 13 October).
The 11-round season will begin at Silverstone, with an Easter weekend fixture getting the championship underway on 7-9 April.
The series then moves to Oulton Park for the first of two visits to Cheshire on the May Bank Holiday weekend (29 April – 1 May). Donington Park will host two events as well, with the National circuit round coming next in May ahead of the annual summer trip north of the border to Knockhill in Scotland.
Snetterton kicks off the height of summer programme ahead of the showpiece July spectacular at Brands Hatch and its festival atmosphere. Thruxton returns in August two weeks before the popular meeting at Cadwell Park, which retains its traditional date on the bank holiday weekend at the end of the month.
September gets underway with the second visit to Oulton Park before the penultimate round on Donington Park’s longer Grand Prix circuit. The championship then returns to Kent for the season closer at Brands Hatch.
2023 British Superbike calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|Round 1
|7 – 9 April
|Silverstone (National)
|Round 2
|29 April – 1 May
|Oulton Park*
|Round 3
|19 – 21 May
|Donington Park (National)
|Round 4
|16 – 18 June
|Knockhill
|Round 5
|7 – 9 July
|Snetterton
|Round 6
|21 – 23 July
|Brands Hatch (GP)
|Round 7
|11 – 13 August
|Thruxton
|Round 8
|26 – 28 August
|Cadwell Park*
|Round 9
|15 – 17 September
|Oulton Park
|Round 10
|29 September – 1 October
|Donington Park (GP)
|Round 11
|13 – 15 October
|Brands Hatch (GP)
* Denotes Bank Holiday
All dates are provisional and subject to change
For more info check out our dedicated British Superbikes News page
Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com
Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews>
Facebook: @superbikenews
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security