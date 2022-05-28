Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

A new 190cc category will be added from next season.

The FIM MiniGP World Series is growing in 2023! Alongside the 160cc class, a new 190cc category will join the series next season – creating the perfect next step on the Road to MotoGP™ and ensuring young riders do not need to move onto larger machinery and Grand Prix circuits in order to keep progressing in their motorcycle racing careers.

The 2023 FIM MiniGP World Series and new category was presented at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley at Mugello on Saturday, with FIM President Jorge Viegas, Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, Ohvale’s Head of Communication and Marketing Marica Barbiero and Pirelli Head of Motorsport BU Moto Giorgio Barbier in attendance to talk about the new project.

The 190cc FIM MiniGP World Series will race on karting tracks, in line with the 160cc competitions, with the following age limits applied to each category:

160cc (10-inch wheels) – 10-14 years

190cc (12-inch wheels) – 12-16 years

With some riders having shone in the 160cc category in the FIM MiniGP World Series but not yet having reached the age to compete at the next level in Road to MotoGP™ programmes, the new 190cc category provides an opportunity for young competitors to keep learning, racing and improving in the safest place possible as they continue their careers on smaller machinery and karting circuits.

Only those who already have a MiniGP Series in 2022 can add the 190cc category to their competitions for 2023, and via application only. New countries or regions looking to join the FIM MiniGP World Series for 2023 will be accepted for 160cc class only.

Both the 160cc & 190cc categories will attend the FIM MiniGP World Final in 2023, seeing the blue riband event grow once again.

The 2022 edition – featuring the top two riders in each of the 16 series this year – will take place on the 2nd and the 3rd of November at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, before the new era of 160cc and 190cc competition begins next season.

FIM President Jorge Viegas: “This is a move that we had to take, as you know we’ve increased ages in all classes for circuit racing and we think we had a gap for young riders, so this new class of 190cc fits perfectly for the riders who want to continue their careers. Seeing the success of MiniGP this year, I think it’s the best decision to make to make this extra class.”

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta: “This is a very important step for us, we’re learning every year. MiniGP started last year with the 160cc class, it was very good and now together with the FIM, Ohvale and Pirelli we decided to give riders another opportunity to arrive to the next step, with a difference in the ages of who can participate in 160cc and 190cc Series. It is clear that from next year the new class, only for people who have already got a 160cc Series, to try and create the next step for those who are already riding, so they can arrive as safely as possible to the pinnacle of motorcycle racing. It’s something important for us and we’ve been talking to the FIM for many years, and when we had the possibility to create the FIM MiniGP World Series last year, it was an incredible success culminating in the final in Valencia.

“We must especially thank the FIM and also the federations who already organise these competitions and offer the chance to set up a new class. I think it’s very welcome and we appreciate Ohvale’s skill in creating these fantastic bikes and Pirelli, who provide great quality tyres. It’s the right way to ride from when you’re young to JunioGP and then to Moto3.”

Ohvale’s Head of Communication and Marketing, Marica Barbiero: “We’re very excited and very proud to increase the range of motorcycle involved in the FIM MiniGP World Series. It’s been very important to us and we’ve been working on this project for many years. To see the trust the FIM and Dorna put in this project, together with all the federations, makes us very satisfied with the project.

“We’re proud to have almost all countries already involved in the 160cc competition interested in 190cc too, preparing riders for the next steps on the Road to MotoGP.”

Pirelli Head of Motorsport BU Moto Giorgio Barbier: “We’re all interested in the youngest generations, and we have to take care of them. So, these kids could be fast and Champions in future but we have to show them the way. I think people like me, and experts like the others on stage, need to show the way to these guys and help them to do it. From a tyre point of view, it’s easy for us to try and give them quality tyres for conditions all over the world.”

