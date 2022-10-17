Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The provisional calendar for the 2023 Honda British Talent Cup can now be revealed, with the field once again set to contest nine rounds comprising 18 races.

The season begins alongside the British Superbike Championship at Silverstone, racing on the national layout, before stops at Oulton Park and Donington, with Knockhill next up to mark the halfway point after the first race at the Scottish track.

Snetterton and Brands Hatch host Rounds 5 and 6, respectively, before the Cup heads back to Silverstone to take on the Grand Prix layout in a season highlight alongside MotoGP™. Thruxton then stages the penultimate Round 8 before the season comes to a close back at Donington, this time on the Grand Prix layout.

The minimum age will also raise to 14 in 2023, with the only exception of riders who have already been permanent entries.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security