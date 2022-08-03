2023 Honda Crf110f

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The 23YM CRF110F receives a new graphical upgrade keeping it in line with its larger family members, the CRF250R and CRF450R

1. Introduction

With its proven durability and new-rider-friendly performance, the CRF110F perfectly encapsulates Honda’s proud heritage—extending back nearly four decades to the legendary XR75—of four-stroke trail bikes that are kid-sized but full-featured. In the modern era, that means clean-running Keihin fuel injection as well as a clutch-less four-speed semi-automatic transmission and push-button electric start.

For 23YM it receives a graphic update to keep it in line with it larger CRF250R and CRF450R siblings.

2. Key Features

2.1 Chassis

Twin spar steel frame and reinforced swingarm

Conventional telescopic front forks

CRF450R style bodywork

Low 657 mm seat height

With a friendly rider layout and low seat height, the CRF110F is the perfect next step for younger riders moving up from the CRF50F. The CRF110F features a twin-spar steel frame and like its smaller sibling, a reinforced swingarm, that combine to offer an excellent balance of rigidity and comfort. Conventional telescopic front forks deliver confidence-inspiring performance with 9.9cm of travel, and when paired with the single rear shock, let this small bike handle the bigger bumps with good control and minimal bottoming out.

Like every member of the Honda off-road CRF family, the CRF110F wears its heritage with pride. The 4.5L steel fuel tank, with integrated fuel pump and fuel filter, is protected by frame design shields in the event of a fall. The CRF450R-inspired bodywork is matched with a low 657mm seat height, complemented with high, wide motocross bars that feature a handlebar pad and half-waffle grips, perfect for small hands. A handlebar-mounted multiple-function switch incorporates the starter button, ignition “key on” indicator, fuel-injection system status and a low fuel indicator warning, that illuminates when only 1L of fuel remains.

For 23YM the CRF110F wears a striking all red paint scheme and bold new graphics to celebrate Honda’s off-road racing pedigree.

2.2 Engine

Fun and practical 109cc single

Keihin electronically controlled fuel-injection system delivers friendly linear power

Adjustable throttle limiter

Smooth 4 speed transmission

Electric starter for added convenience

The CRF110F’s SOHC 109cc four-stroke engine delivers smooth, easy-to-use power, perfect for novice riders. Bore and stroke are 50.0 x 55.6mm with a 9:1 compression ratio.

The Keihin electronically controlled fuel-injection system delivers linear and hesitation-free power at all rev ranges and throttle openings, providing friendly power delivery, minimising any intimidation for newer younger riders and providing enjoyment at all levels.

The adjustable throttle limiter gives owners a greater level of freedom to match the available performance with the rider’s ability.

The CRF110F features a smooth shifting, four speed transmission and a simple-to-use automatic clutch. The electric starter gives convenience, with a kick start available as a backup.

3. Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Air cooled, two valve, four stroke SOHC 80º single cylinder Displacement 109.2cc Bore x Stroke 50.0 x 55.6mm Compression Ratio 9.0:1 FUEL SYSTEM Carburation Fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 4.5L (inc. reserve) ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric and kickstarter DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Automatic Transmission Type Manual 4-speed Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Steel CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) 1541 x 678 x 922mm Wheelbase 1064mm Caster Angle 25°10’ Trail 53mm Seat Height 657mm Ground Clearance 170mm Kerb Weight 76.66 kg SUSPENSION Type Front Conventional telescopic fork. 9.9cm of travel Type Rear Single shock. 9.65cm of travel WHEELS Type Front Aluminium spoke Type Rear Aluminium spoke Tyres Front 70/100-14 w/tube Tyres Rear 80/100-12 w/tube BRAKES Front Drum Rear Drum

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice

Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security