The 23YM CRF125F receives a new graphical upgrade keeping it in line with its larger family members, the CRF250R and CRF450R



1. Introduction

With its fun performance and looks that mirror its larger competition motocross siblings, the CRF125F is the perfect springboard for younger riders moving up from the smaller CRF50F and CRF110F to larger, more race-oriented competitive machinery. Available in both a standard and a ‘Big Wheel’ edition for taller riders for 23YM, it also receives a graphic update to keep it in line with its larger CRF250R and CRF450R siblings.



2. Key Features

2.1 Chassis

Twin spar steel frame

31mm conventional telescopic front forks

Pro-link swingarm

Large 17in / 19in (‘Big Wheel’) front wheel with single 220mm brake disc

CRF450R style bodywork

Low 739mm / 785mm (‘Big Wheel’) seat height

The CRF125F features a twin spar steel frame with a heavy-duty design inspired by the frame architecture of the race-ready CRF250R and CRF450R motocrossers, providing a considered balance of rigidity and suppleness.

Conventional 31mm telescopic front forks deliver confidence-inspiring performance with 13.2cm / 16.8cm (‘Big Wheel’) of travel and are paired with a Pro-link swingarm and a single shock for consistent, high quality performance. The 17in / 19in (‘Big Wheel’) front wheel aids tractability and handling, and the 14in / 16in (‘Big Wheel’) rear provides strong drive and agility. A single 220mm hydraulic front disc and 95mm rear drum provide strong, smooth stopping power.

Like every member of the Honda off-road CRF family, the CRF125F wears its heritage with pride. The 4.5L steel fuel tank, with integrated fuel pump and fuel filter, is protected by frame design shields in the event of a fall. The CRF450R-inspired bodywork is matched with a low 739mm / 785mm (‘Big Wheel’) seat height, complemented with high, wide motocross bars that feature half-waffle grips, perfect for smaller hands. A handlebar-mounted multiple-function switch incorporates the starter button, ignition “key on” indicator, fuel-injection system status and a low fuel indicator warning, that illuminates when only 1L of fuel remains. The brake lever is adjustable for both comfort and performance.

For 23YM the CRF125F wears a striking all-red paint scheme and bold new graphics to celebrate Honda’s off-road racing pedigree.

2.2 Engine

9cc SOHC engine returns with smooth, linear power delivery

Keihin electronically controlled fuel-injection system delivers friendly, linear power

Four-speed gearbox is well matched to the broad power spread

Electric starter for added convenience

The CRF125F’s SOHC 124.9cc four-stroke engine delivers smooth, easy-to-use linear power. Bore and stroke are 52.4 x 57.9mm with a 9:1 compression ratio. The Keihin electronically- controlled fuel-injection system delivers linear and hesitation-free usable power at all rev ranges and throttle openings,

The CRF125F features a smooth-shifting, four speed transmission that is matched perfectly to the broad powerband for strong, engaging performance in any gear.

The electric starter gives convenience, with a kick start available as a backup.



3. Technical Specifications

CRF125F CRF125F ‘BIG WHEEL’ ENGINE Type Air cooled, two valve, four stroke SOHC 25º single cylinder Displacement 124.9cc Bore x Stroke 52.4.0 x 57.9mm Compression Ratio 9.0:1 FUEL SYSTEM Carburation Fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 4.5L (inc. reserve) ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric and kickstarter DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet multiplate Transmission Type Manual 4-speed Final Drive Chain 13T/46T Chain 13T/49T FRAME Type Steel CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) 1770 x 739 x 1000mm 1857 x 769 x 1069mm Wheelbase 1219mm 1255mm Caster Angle 27°30’ Trail 81mm 94mm Seat Height 739mm 785mm Ground Clearance 211mm 267mm Kerb Weight 87.99kg 90.27kg SUSPENSION Type Front Conventional telescopic fork. 13.2cm of travel Conventional fork. 16.8cm of travel Type Rear Single shock. 13.97cm of travel Single shock. 16.8cm of travel WHEELS Type Front Aluminium spoke Type Rear Aluminium spoke Tyres Front 70/100-17 w/tube 10/100-19 w/tube Tyres Rear 90/100-14 w/tube 90/100-16 w/tube BRAKES Front Hydraulic, single 220mm disc Rear Drum

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice

