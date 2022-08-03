2023 Honda Crf50f

The 23YM CRF50F receives a new graphical upgrade keeping it in line with its larger family members, the CRF250R and CRF450R

1. Introduction

There’s simply no better choice for introducing kids to motorcycling than the CRF50F. The pocketsize machine is armed with a fun-but-reliable 49cc air-cooled four-stroke engine with an automatic clutch, and its 10-inch wheels and low seat height instil confidence in young riders who are just getting started on collecting lifetimes of motorcycling memories. For 23YM it receives a graphic update to keep it in line with it larger CRF250R and CRF450R siblings.

2. Key Features



2.1 Chassis

Steel frame and reinforced swingarm

Inverted telescopic front forks

10 x 2.5 spoked wheels for excellent manoeuvrability and ride quality

CRF450R style bodywork

Low 548mm seat height

With a kid-friendly layout and low seat height, the CRF50F is unintimidating for young new riders. The steel frame and reinforced swingarm offer an excellent balance of strength and compliance. Inverted telescopic front forks deliver confidence-inspiring performance with 9.4cm of travel, and are paired with a single rear shock to ensure fun, predictable handling. Spring and damping rates are dialled in for optimum comfort and bump absorption.

10 x 2.5in wheels feature 28 spokes and die-cast aluminium hubs and are fitted with wide off-road tyres for excellent manoeuvrability and smooth ride quality. Drum brakes front and rear provide ample stopping power.

The CRF50F wears its heritage with pride. Featuring CRF450R-inspired bodywork, the narrow 11cm wide seat, slim fuel tank and extra-low 548mm seat height provide excellent comfort and mobility for a broad range of young riders.

The motocross style bars feature a padded protector in the middle and high-quality grips to aid control. Folding, serrated foot pegs offer secure footing even in muddy conditions and the plastic mudguards are strong and durable.

For 23YM, the CRF50R wears a striking all red paint scheme and bold new graphics to celebrate Honda’s off-road racing pedigree.

2.2 Engine

Fun and practical 49cc single

11 piston valve carburettor for excellent feedback and throttle response

Adjustable throttle limiter

Automatic cam chain tensioner

Smooth 3 speed transmission

For youngsters who are new to riding, the priority is having fun, while parents typically look for reliability and ease of maintenance. The CRF50F excels in both.

The CRF50F’s SOHC 49cc four-stroke engine delivers smooth, easy to use power. Bore and stroke are 39 x 41.4mm and the 10:1 compression ratio means good performance and easy kickstarting. The 11mm piston valve carburettor gives the rider excellent feedback and throttle response across the rev range, while strong fuel efficiency means more fun from each tank.

The throttle limiter is adjustable, giving a greater level of security, and a closed crankcase ventilation system safeguards against engine oil contamination.

CD ignition is maintenance-free and the engine features an automatic cam-chain tensioner to maximise endurance. Final drive is taken care of by a durable 420 chain that is both dependable and low maintenance. The air filter is both easy to access and washable.

The CRF50F features a smooth shifting, three speed transmission and a simple-to-use automatic clutch. A keyed ignition and quiet and efficient exhaust give further peace of mind.

3. Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Air cooled, two valve, four stroke SOHC single cylinder Displacement 49cc Bore x Stroke 39.0 x 41.4mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 FUEL SYSTEM Carburation 11 piston valve carburettor Fuel Tank Capacity 3.8L (inc. reserve) ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Kickstarter DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Automatic Transmission Type Manual 3-speed Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Steel CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) 1298 x 581 x 775mm Wheelbase 912mm Caster Angle 25° Trail 32mm Seat Height 548mm Ground Clearance 152mm Kerb Weight 50.34 kg SUSPENSION Type Front Inverted telescopic fork. 9.4cm of travel Type Rear Single shock. 6.9cm of travel WHEELS Type Front Aluminium spoke Type Rear Aluminium spoke Tyres Front 2.5 x 10 Tyres Rear 2.5 x 10 BRAKES Front Drum Rear Drum

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice

Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.