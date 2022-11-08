2023 Honda Forza 125

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Honda’s premium sports/GT Forza 125 scooter gains an elegant, refined style refresh, a redesigned dash and a new Special Edition option for 23YM. Standard specification includes HSTC, electric screen adjustment, USB Type-C socket, storage space for two full-face helmets, full LED lighting and Smart Key operation.

Introduction

Honda’s Forza 125 was designed specifically for discerning European customers who demand the very most out of their scooter in every respect. And straight out of the crate the Forza 125 hit the ground rolling, proving an instant sales hit thanks to its comprehensive mix of sporty and ‘GT’ elements wrapped up in a distinctive design package. Evolving over the years in response to owner feedback, through August 2022 it has now sold over 98,000 units to date.

The reasons for its enduring popularity are several: a lively four-valve version of Honda’s eSP (‘enhanced Smart Power’) engine, compact dimensions, sports-oriented attitude and handling ability provides traffic-busting agility around town, while its sit-in comfort, wind protection and strong top end power make easy work of longer-range highway commuting. Add in plenty of storage, premium features front to back, a new sharp-edged design aesthetic and Honda build quality, and the overall package is truly compelling.

Fittingly, it’s never stood still. In 18YM – maintaining a steep development curve – the Forza 125 received a complete, sporty re-style and rider-focused upgrades including full LED lighting and electric screen. 21YM brought cosmetic and aerodynamic updates, 40mm extra screen travel and a USB Type-C socket instead of ACC charging point.

23YM sees the Forza 125 move on again with a sleek new look and a new Special Edition, cementing its position as the sports GT scooter.

Model Overview

A brand-new front fairing gives the Forza 125 a new even more elegant and refined identity – with styling cues taken directly from the range-topping Forza 750. Led by the new chiselled dual LED headlights, the new front end brings the Forza 125 bang up to date. The redesigned instrument panel attractively mixes analogue and digital displays.

The style is refreshed, and the outstanding practicality remains. The electric screen adjusts through 180mm travel to maximise freedom or wind protection. A USB Type-C socket in the glovebox provides a handy charging point, Smart Key operation adds convenience and there’s room for two full-face helmets under the seat.

The sure-footed chassis is unchanged, as is the four-valve, water-cooled SOHC engine which employs Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) to maintain rear tyre grip.

The 23YM Forza 125 will be available in the following colour options:

Matt Cynos Gray Metallic

Pearl Falcon Gray

Matt Pearl Pacific Blue

Matt Carnelian Red Metallic

New 23YM Forza 125 Special Edition

The Forza 125 Special Edition features Matt Cynos Gray Metallic with red wheels, seat stitching, dial surrounds, logos and detailing. Also included exclusively on the Special Edition are blacked-out pillion footpegs and stainless-steel floor plates.

Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

All new redesigned front fairing and headlights influenced by Forza 750 highlight the distinctive, elegant new look

New analogue/LCD dash

New Special Edition with unique detailing throughout

Electric screen adjusts through 180mm

Room for two full-face helmets under the seat; USB Type-C charging socket

Smart Key operation of ignition, seat, fuel cap cover and (optional) 45-litre top box

Emergency Stop Signal function (ESS) warns other road users of sudden braking

Newly sculpted for both style and aerodynamic efficiency – with design influence direct from the family flagship Forza 750 – the Forza 125’s elegant, refined front fairing creates an impression of energetic sportiness and premium desirability. The new headlights, inspired by those on the Forza 750 form a major part of the unmistakable Forza face, with clean and simple design lines underlining the premium appeal.

Handlebar width remains 750mm as does mirror height of 1125mm – the perfect dimensions for slipping through congested city streets. Seat height is set at 780mm; there’s plenty of room for two and the riding position cups the rider securely. All lighting is LED.

The electric screen (controlled by a switch on the left handlebar) adjusts through 180mm. It’s designed to provide wind protection, with airflow directed around and over the rider’s head, and reduce wind noise. Stability and comfort at higher speeds – and long distances – can be instantly exchanged for a greater sense of freedom around town, by lowering the screen. For comfort at higher speeds a larger front air duct manages negative pressure in front of the rider, reducing the natural effect of the wind pushing the rider back.

Two full-face helmets can be stored under the seat, and it’s also possible to partition the storage area to house a helmet and/or rain gear and A4-sized bags. The front left inner fairing pocket is lockable, and its internal space can be arranged for the rider’s convenience to hold a phone and water bottle, for instance, and also integrates a USB Type-C socket.

The Forza 125’s Smart Key – as well as controlling the main ignition switch knob and compartment locking – also manages the optional 45L Smart top box. With the Smart Key in the rider’s pocket the box is unlocked, and automatically locks when the rider walks away. It can also be locked from the key. To maintain the internal volume of the box the actuator mechanism is located in the rear body of the machine.

New redesigned instruments present analogue speedometer and rev-counter flanking a digital display that can switch between 3 modes: 1) odometer, range remaining and current mpg, 2) trip meter, average mpg and timer and 3) ambient temperature thermometer and battery sensor.

3.2 Engine

125cc engine produces 10.7kW peak power with 12.3Nm torque

The fuel-efficient unit uses Honda’s eSP technologies, plus Idling Stop

7km/l gives range of nearly 500km between fill-ups

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) increases rider confidence

The enhanced Smart Power (eSP) four-valve, water-cooled SOHC powerplant is unchanged and delivers 10.7kW @ 8,750rpm, with peak torque of 12.3Nm @ 6,500rpm. Bore and stroke is set at 53.5 x 55.5mm with compression ratio of 11.5:1.

From a standing start the Forza 125 accelerates rapidly (0-200m covered in just 13.3s) while sharp mid-range makes for responsive roll-on performance in the typical 40-60km/h around-town speed range. It will cruise happily around 90km/h and V-max is 108km/h.

Honda’s eSP low-friction technologies are found throughout the engine. A compact combustion chamber and PGM-FI fuel injection – fed by 4.7-litre airbox and 26mm diameter inlet duct – optimise combustion velocity and cooling performance. Clever packaging of items like the oil pump (which is built into the crankcase) help to further heighten the efficiency.

An offset cylinder reduces friction caused by contact between piston and bore, efficiently transmitting combustion energy to the crankshaft. A ‘spiny’ cast-iron sleeve – with tiny surface extensions – keeps in check any distortion of the inner bore diameter. This design lowers tension in the piston ring, reducing friction.

A high-efficiency radiator – integrated into the exterior of the right-side crankcase – employs a small, light fan that reduces frictional losses and lowers drag. Rolling resistance within the transmission unit is reduced by the use of three low-friction main bearings, all designed to deal with the loads they individually receive. The drive pulley features a fin design that lowers air resistance, and the follower pulley reduces pressure on the drive belt, cutting transmission losses.

The electronically controlled, brushless ACG starter is an integrated component mounted directly on the end of the crankshaft, serving as starter motor and alternator. It spins the engine directly, eliminating any noise from gear engagement or meshing.

Idling Stop automatically stops the engine running after three seconds at idle when the Forza is stationary, and the brakes applied and re-starts it instantly when the throttle grip is twisted. It’s seamless in use thanks to ACG and the swing-back system that returns the crank to its position before air intake, and a decompression mechanism that negates cranking resistance from compression. It has the functionality to ‘read’ the battery charge and turns itself off to avoid excessive drain. The battery is a long-life YTZ8V unit.

One of the original aims of the Forza 125 is that the trip to the fuel station should happen just once a week for the average user, and a near 500km tank range is possible thanks to the engine’s fuel efficiency of approximately 41.7km/l (WMTC mode) and 11.7litre tank.

An additional technology to boost rider confidence in wet conditions is the inclusion of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which works in the background to deftly manage rear wheel traction. A ‘T’ indicator flickers on the dash when HSTC is actively reducing wheelspin, and the system can be turned off completely.

3.3 Chassis

Steel frame, 33mm telescopic forks and preload adjustable twin shocks

Wet weight of just 164kg aids agility and ease of use

Cast aluminium wheels, front and rear disc brakes, ABS fitted as standard

The tubular steel frame that underpins the Forza 125’s chassis provides the necessary rigidity and strength for the broad variety of riding conditions it will face. Sturdy 33mm telescopic forks are matched by twin rear shock absorbers – adjustable through 5-stage spring preload – working through a 1-piece aluminium swingarm.

The Forza 125’s light weight, just 164kg, makes it easy to manage at walking speeds, and easy to park. A wheelbase of 1,505mm provides stability; the steering geometry – 26.5° rake and 89mm trail – delivers nimble steering.

The cast aluminium 15-inch front wheel is fitted with a 120/70-15 tyre while the 14-inch rear wears a 140/70-14 tyre, offering maximum traction and ride comfort. A large 256mm single disc performs stopping duties up front, mated to a 240mm rear, with the benefit of ABS for extra braking control on slippery surfaces.

Accessories

A range of Genuine Honda Accessories are available for the Forza 125. They include:

Colour matched 45-litre Smart top box

Colour matched 35-litre top box

Rear carrier rack (direct fitment)

Inner bags

Special comfort seat

Heated grips

Stainless steel floor panels

Outdoor cover

U-Lock

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type 4 stroke-4 valve liquid-cooled Displacement 125cc No of valves per cylinder 4 Bore x Stroke 53.5mm x 55.5mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Max. Power Output 10.7kW @ 8,750 r/min Max. Torque 12.3Nm @ 6,500r/min Oil Capacity 0.9 litres Noise Level (dB) Lurban 73.0, Lwot 74.8 FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 11.7 L CO2 Emissions WMTC 54 g/km Fuel Consumption 41.7 km/L (2.4L/100KM) ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery 12V-7A DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type Transmission Type CVT Final Drive V-belt FRAME Type Underbone type, steel CHASSIS Dimensions (LxWxH) 2,145mm x 754mm x 1,350mm Wheelbase 1,505mm Caster Angle 26.5° Trail 89mm Seat Height 780mm Ground Clearance 141mm Turning radius 2.3m Kerb Weight 164kg SUSPENSION Type Front 33mm Telescopic Type Rear Twin shock WHEELS Type Front Cast aluminium Type Rear Cast aluminium Tyres Front 120/70-15 56P Tyres Rear 140/70-14 68P BRAKES ABS TYPE 2-channel Type Front 256mm, single disc Type Rear 240mm, single disc LIGHTING Instruments LCD – Fuel meter, Water temperature gauge, Odometer, Dual Trip, Average fuel consumption, Section fuel consumption, Clock, Oil change indicator Headlight LED Taillight LED USB Yes Security System Immobiliser Additional Features Smart Key, HSTC, electronically adjustable windscreen, ESS

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

*Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

