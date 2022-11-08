Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Honda’s mid-size sporty/GT sit-in scooter gains an elegant, refined style refresh, a redesigned dash and two new contemporary colours for 23YM. Standard specification includes enhanced Smart Power+ (eSP+) engine, HSTC, electric screen adjustment, USB Type-C socket, storage space for two full-face helmets, full LED lighting and Smart Key operation. The Forza 350 can wirelessly connect its rider to various smartphone functions via the Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVC) system, which now for 23YM is also compatible with IOS as well as Android devices.

Introduction

The Forza name has long been a powerful force in Honda’s two-wheeled line-up. Its history as a premium, mid-size scooter goes back to the year 2000: the first model set the template, delivering a lively ride, plenty of storage room and an innovative combined braking system. It was well received throughout Europe, where owners found its multi-role capability useful in every aspect of daily life. Since the arrival of the Forza 125 for 2015 over 160,000 Forza’s have been sold in Europe, from the 125, the 350 and range-topping Forza 750.

While retaining its trademark mix of sporty and GT character, the middleweight Forza has constantly evolved, aiming to exceed owners’ expectations with every upgrade. It has long been known as a flagship in Honda’s scooter range. As long ago as 04YM it gained Honda’s S MATIC electronically controlled CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), a theft-deterring Smart key, highly efficient PGM-FI fuel injection and space for two full-face helmets under the seat. 05YM saw the addition of ABS brakes and, in 08YM, luxurious touches like an audio package and speakers plus upgraded S MATIC (with phased auto shift mode) and Combined ABS brakes were added.

In 16YM the Forza 300 re-emerged with a new ‘sit-in’ design large enough to carry two people in total comfort, even at highways speeds. 18YM marked the unveiling of a radically revised Forza 300 – lighter, smaller, sharper and sportier – following in the hugely successful wheel tracks of its smaller sibling, the Forza 125, while retaining all the best attributes of its ‘GT’ nature. A ‘Limited-Edition’ model with Grey/Gloss Black colour scheme and matching Smart top box added an exclusive choice in 20YM.

In 21YM it was time for another advance: the Forza 350. Faster, even more useful – with new features like Bluetooth connectivity and Honda Smartphone Voice Control system – and, of course, even more stylish desirability

23YM sees the Forza 350 move on again with a sleek new redesign and two new premium colour options.

Model Overview

A brand-new front fairing gives the Forza 350 a new even more elegant and refined identity – with styling cues taken directly from the range-topping Forza 750. Led by the new chiselled dual LED headlights, the new front end look brings the Forza 350 bang up to date.

The style is refreshed, and the outstanding practicality remains. The electric screen adjusts through 180mm travel to maximise freedom or wind protection. A USB Type-C socket in the glovebox provides a handy charging point, Smart Key operation adds convenience and there’s room for two full-face helmets under the seat.

The sure-footed chassis is unchanged, as is the 330cc, four-valve, water-cooled SOHC engine which employs Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) to maintain rear tyre grip. Developing 21.5kW and 31.5Nm, performance is strong all the way through the rev-range, delivering crisp acceleration and a top speed of 137km/h.

The instrument panel has been refreshed, with the Forza 350 rider also enjoying the possibility of linking to their smartphone via Bluetooth and the Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVC) system, which for 23YM is now also compatible with IOS as well as Android devices.

The 23YM Forza 350 will be available in the following colour options:

Pearl Siena Red **NEW**

Matt Robust Gray Metallic **NEW**

Matt Pearl Pacific Blue with new Bronze wheels

Bronze wheels Matt Cynos Gray Metallic

Pearl Falcon Gray

Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

All new redesigned front fairing and headlights influenced by Forza 750 highlight the distinctive, elegant new look

New analogue/LCD dash

Electric screen adjusts through 180mm

Room for two full-face helmets under the seat; USB charging socket

Smart Key operation of ignition and (optional) 45-litre top box

Emergency Stop Signal function (ESS) warns other road users of sudden braking

Honda Smartphone Voice Control system offers Android and IOS smartphone connectivity

Two new colours

Newly sculpted for both style and aerodynamic efficiency – with design influence direct from the family flagship Forza 750 – the Forza 350’s elegant, refined front fairing creates an impression of energetic sportiness and premium desirability. The new headlights, inspired by those on the Forza 750 form a major part of the unmistakable Forza face, with clean and simple design lines underlining the premium appeal.

Seat height is set at 780mm; there’s plenty of room for two and the riding position cups the rider securely. All lighting is LED. Two full-face helmets can be stored under the seat, and it’s also possible to partition the storage area to house a helmet and/or rain gear and A4 sized bags. The front left inner fairing pocket is lockable, and its internal space can be arranged for the rider’s convenience, to hold a phone and water bottle, for instance. It also houses a USB socket. All lighting is premium LED.

Keeping its rider fully connected, the Forza 350 also has the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, which links the rider to their Android device while on the move and allows voice management of phone calls, messages, music and navigation. For 23YM several of the HSVCs functions will also be accessible on IOS smartphones. A helmet-mounted headset is needed, and the smartphone connects to the dash via Bluetooth; management of Honda Smartphone Voice control is also possible using buttons the left switchgear.

The Forza 350’s Smart Key – as well as controlling the main ignition switch knob and compartment locking – also manages the optional 45L Smart top box. With the Smart Key in the rider’s pocket the box is unlocked, and automatically locks when the rider walks away. It can also be locked from the key. To maintain the internal volume of the box the actuator mechanism is located in the rear body of the machine.

The front and rear indicators feature an auto-cancelling Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) feature. Once the ABS modulator detects sudden braking, the rear indicators flash at high speed to warn other vehicles.

Newly redesigned, the instruments present analogue speedometer and rev-counter flanking a digital display that can switch between 3 modes: 1) odometer, range remaining and current mpg, 2) trip meter, average mpg and timer and 3) ambient temperature thermometer and battery sensor.

3.2 Engine

330cc unit produces 21.5Kw peak power with 31.5Nm torque

enhanced Smart Power+ (eSP+) technology ensures fuel economy of 29.4km/l (WMTC mode)

The eSP+ engine achieves both high environmental performance and strong output characteristic through comprehensive adoption of technologies for friction reduction.

Liquid-cooled the 330cc, fuel-injected SOHC four-valve unit produces peak power of 21.5kW @ 7,500rpm, with maximum torque of 31.5Nm @ 5,250rpm. Top speed is 137km/h and, from a standing start, the Forza 350 will cover 200m in 10.4s.

Bore is set at 77mm with stroke of 70.8mm; compression ratio is set at 10.5:1. Roller-type rocker arm, plain journal crank bearings and sealed crankcases deliver long-term reliability together with strong performance. To enhance piston cooling, an oil jet, as used on the CRF450R, sprays oil right to the back of the piston, advancing ignition timing and improving combustion performance. Oil capacity is 1.8 litres.

Air is supplied via a 5.5 litre airbox which feeds a 36mm throttle body. The intake port draws air efficiently, utilising a ‘tumble’ flow within the cylinder for more consistent fuel combustion. Exhaust gases are expelled via a straight exhaust port and, to reduce exhaust gas resistance, the muffler consists of two distinct chambers.

Internal friction is reduced through a 5mm offset cylinder, a hydraulic cam chain adjuster and the use of a scavenger pump. Used on high performance machines, the pump lowers the internal pressure within the engine, reduces oil agitation and decreases pumping losses and internal rotational friction. A balancer shaft further reduces vibration and contributes to a smooth enjoyable ride.

An automatic centrifugal clutch works a V-Matic transmission (with ratios set for fast low speed reaction and smart acceleration) and belt final drive.

The engine is also equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The system detects any difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculates the slip ratio and then controls engine torque via the fuel injection to regain rear wheel traction. HSTC can be switched ON-OFF via a switch on the left handlebar. A ‘T’ indicator in the digital display flickers when the system is working to manage grip.

Fuel economy is a frugal 29.4km/l (WMTC mode); the 11.7L tank capacity gives a potential 340km+ range.

3.3 Chassis

Short wheelbase with sharp steering geometry

Compact body dimensions paired with a practical seat height

Both wheels cast aluminium; 14-inch diameter rear and 15-inch front

A sturdy, yet lightweight, tubular steel frame is at the heart of the Forza 350’s reassuring feel on the road. Wheelbase is 1510mm, rake is 26.5° and trail 89mm. The radiator is located in front of the fuel tank for better cooling performance, and the battery is found between the fuel tank and the under-seat storage area, focusing mass to the centre. Wet weight is 186kg.

Seat height is 780mm and the riding position naturally upright, promoting excellent all-round visibility. Handlebar width is 754mm, with front width of 580mm and mirror width of 860mm; compact dimensions that make slipping through traffic-heavy streets easy.

Supple 33mm telescopic forks are matched by twin rear shock absorbers – adjustable through 5-stage spring preload – working through 1-piece aluminium swingarm.

The cast aluminium 15-inch front wheel is fitted with a 120/70-15 tyre while the 14-inch rear wears a 140/70-14 tyre, offering maximum traction and ride comfort. A 256mm single disc performs stopping duties up front, mated to a 240mm rear, with the benefit of 2-channel ABS for braking control on slippery surfaces.

Accessories

A range of Genuine Honda Accessories are available for the Forza 350. They include:

Colour matched 45L Smart top box

Colour matched 35L top box

Rear carrier rack (direct fitment)

Inner bags

Special seat

Floor panel

Heated grips

U-Lock

Wheel stripes

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type 4 stroke, 4 valve liquid-cooled Engine Displacement 330cc No of valves per cylinder 4 Bore and Stroke 77mm x 70.8mm Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Max. Power Output 21.5kW @ 7,500rpm Max. Torque 31.5Nm @ 5,250rpm Oil Capacity 1.8L Noise Level (dB) Lurban 73.8dB / Lwot 80.1dB FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI Fuel Tank Capacity 11.7L CO2 Emissions WMTC 79g/km Fuel consumption 29.4km/L (3.4L/100km) ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery Capacity 12V-8.6 AH ACG Output 340W DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Automatic centrifugal clutch; dry type Transmission Type CVT Final Drive V-Belt FRAME Type Underbone type; steel CHASSIS Dimensions (LxWxH) 2145mm x 754mm x 1360mm Wheelbase 1510mm Caster Angle 26.5° Trail 89mm Seat Height 780mm Ground Clearance 145mm Kerb Weight 186kg Turning radius 2.4m SUSPENSION Type Front 33mm Telescopic Upside down forks – 125mm stroke Type Rear Twin Shock 130mm travel WHEELS Rim Size Front 15 inch cast aluminium Rim Size Rear 14 inch cast aluminium Tyres Front 120/70-15MC 56P Tyres Rear 140/70-14MC 68P BRAKES ABS System Type 2 Channel Front Single 2 piston Nissin caliper. Single 256mm disc Rear Single 1 piston Nissin caliper. Single 240mm disc INSTRUMENTS AND ELECTRICS Instruments Full LCD, clock, two trip meters, fuel consumption gauge, Honda SMART Key indicator. Headlight LED Taillight LED Connectivity Yes USB Yes Security System Honda Smart Key Additional Features Smart Key, HSTC, electronically adjustable windscreen, ESS

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

*Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

