2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship provisional entry lists unveiled.

New riders and new teams add their names to a star-studded 2023 season

The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) have unveiled the 2023 provisional entry lists.

WorldSBK

With the 2022 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship now in the history books, attention is turning to the 2023 season which starts in February. The provisional permanent entry list for WorldSBK in 2023 has been released with 23 riders set to take to the track next year when the season gets underway and, while there are no changes at the factory teams, there have been plenty of changes up and down the grid at the Independent outfits.

WorldSSP

30 full-time riders are set to tackle the FIM Supersport World Championship in 2023 with the full details of the provisional entry list now available. Honda make a return to the Championship with the CBR600RR machine, bringing the total manufacturers on the grid to six, while there are changes at the teams who have fought for the title in recent seasons. Out of the 30 riders, eight are set to contest the WorldSSP Challenge and compete in the European rounds only.



WorldSSP300

The list of riders, teams and manufacturers set to compete in the 2023 FIM Supersport World Championship season has been revealed. The Chinese manufacturer Kove will join the Championship for next season becoming the fourth manufacturer on the grid, and the fifth in the Championship’s history. There have also been rider line-up changes up and down the grid including in front running teams from 2022. New nationalities will make history in 2023 by competing in the Championship while some familiar faces return as they look to be crowned the seventh World Champion in WorldSSP300.

