2023 Mv Agusta Brutale 1000 Rr And Brutale 1000 Rs

The motorcycles in the MV Agusta range have explicit names that need no further explanation.

And so, since 2001, simply uttering the word Brutale is enough to understand that you are talking about a model with very few filters that conveys exuberance from every angle, whether standing still or in action. A hyper-naked in constant evolution with the goal of meeting the needs of a public that will not settle simply for an item to put on display, but which is constantly in search of riding dynamics that leave the rider with memorable experiences and doing so in an increasingly more accurate way.

For 2023, the 1000 RR and RS in the Brutale family are getting upgrades, more in substance than in looks. While the style still maintains the tried and true balance between an aggressive front end and rear end, as well as unmistakable traits, 23 significant upgrades distributed among the engine, the chassis, and the electronics make the difference. The goal of these elements is to make the integration even clearer between the rider and a bike that has gained popularity from its very beginnings because of its easy and intuitive approach. This result is certainly not an easy one to achieve when we are talking about a bike that has 208 HP distributed in an extremely linear manner.

On a mechanical level, the most significant element introduced to the crankcase of the inline-four cylinder engine is the balanceshaft, which will characterise both versions of the Brutale. Next year, the RR and RS will once again share engine and frame, with the RR characterised by racing-inspired carbon fibre technical and aesthetic details and high-end suspension components, which includes, among other things, TiN surface treatment of the Öhlins Nix 43 forks balanceshaft on the RR, Marzocchi with DLC surface treatment on the RS. The counter-rotating crankshaft in the modified crankcase turns at twice the speed of the crankshaft with noticeable effects on high-frequency secondary vibrations, with values dropping 54%.

Less vibration means real benefits in terms of comfort in the saddle, handlebars, and footpeg areas, but also in the mirrors, which now ensure even clearer visibility. Significantly less vibration also provides indirect advantages in terms of riding dynamics in the form of more precise cornering and the reliability of the Brutale’s sophisticated electronics. In fact, more than 80 electronic components handle the various functions, and eliminating high-frequency vibrations decreases the risk of damaging the connections and components.

The engine, which maintains its status as the most powerful for a naked bike, still houses all of the technical details that make it unique, starting with the titanium radial valves, an MV Agusta exclusive, joined by other elements that make the difference, such as the forged titanium connecting rods and all the solutions that have evolved to the point of drastically reducing internal friction.

With the 2023 model year, a new saddle also makes its début, keeping its familiar shape but introducing dual- density padding, the purpose of which is to increase comfort aid in maintaining the ideal riding position.

The constant evolution of the Brutale family also includes an update in engine management and control features. The first innovation focuses on the incorporation of an advanced electronic throttle complete with a negative rotation. This provides more natural feeling and eliminates the on-off effect. This also has the advantage of making deceleration much more gradual when deactivating cruise control. In fact, the negative throttle rotation prevents the abrupt drop that occurs when engaging the brakes or the clutch to deactivate the set cruising speed.

When it comes to electronics, MV Agusta has continuously been an innovator introducing the latest control and safety technologies. This path has consistently set us apart from our competitors in terms of advanced dynamic controls. For 2023, the Brutale models have been upgraded in terms of torque, traction, and launch control management, with the goal of transmitting emotions to the rider unequalled by all our rivals.

The development of the Front Lift Control remains faithful to our philosophy of innovation. This feature fully controls wheelies with an advanced algorithm and inertia control platform. The algorithm is designed to maintain maximum acceleration without any abrupt power reduction to maintaining the wheelie. The inertial platform makes it possible to control the pitch angle to maximize acceleration, performance and safety. The FLC feature together with Launch Control (LC) are included the most advanced riders aids package in the hypernaked category.

