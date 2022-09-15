2023 Ninja Zx‑10r And Ninja Zx‑10rr – The Legend Continues

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Power and poise is a hard balance to achieve – especially in the Supersport arena – but the duo of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R machines for the 2023 season have become a benchmark for highly focused, controllable power allied to handling precision and some useful “creature comforts”.

With low drag co-efficient aerodynamic bodywork, the Ninja ZX-10R family benefits from integrated bodywork winglets that contribute to both downforce and assured front end stability. Equipped with highly efficient, compact LED headlights, the easy-to-read colour TFT instrumentation can be paired with the rider’s Smartphone thanks to Kawasaki’s Rideology app giving various machine status updates even when not on the machine. Other rider focused features include electronic cruise control, integrated rider modes and KCMF, Kawasaki’s innovative cornering management function delivering the best response and traction in all riding conditions.

It’s no secret that both motorcycles have greatly benefited from the experience of KRT, (the Kawasaki Racing Team) and, most especially, the unique insight of multiple WorldSBK champion, Jonathan Rea plus race engineers in Europe and Japan.

The formidable 998 cm³ Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four DOHC, 16 valve motor of the Ninja ZX-10R peaks at a heady 149.3 kW {203 PS} at 13,200 rpm while, with RamAir assistance, the “race-base” Ninja ZX-10RR boosts that to 214 PS at 14,000 rpm. Matched to an Assist and Slipper clutch, sports traction control, close ratio transmissions and even launch control, the racing pedigree of both machines is self-evident; and that goes for the chassis too.

The light handling chassis’ of both machines feature 43 mm inverted Balance Free front forks with external compression chambers, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability plus top-out springs. At the rear the horizontal back-link suspension with BFRC lite gas-charged shock of each machine features a piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping plus spring preload adjustability and a top-out spring. Braking up front is down to a pair of 330mm Brembo discs with dual radial-mount, Brembo M50 monobloc opposed 4-piston calipers.

The racetrack influence even extends to the design of the air-cooled oil cooler which KRT helped develop in the white heat of competition. And it’s within the jungle of competing for race honours that the Ninja ZX-10RR has its happy hunting ground. Honed to a different state of tune compared to the ZX-10R, the RR model has been created to be the base bike for Superbike competition with a higher revving engine and an array of exotic components taking its performance potential to the next level.

The spec sheet of the RR is formidable listing such things as steel braided front brake lines, lightweight Pankl titanium connecting rods, special valve springs, RR-specific camshafts, lightweight Pankl pistons and DLC lightweight piston pins plus Marchesini forged wheels shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tyres and a solo seat.

The venerated Ninja name will once again be ready for the fight for track and street supremacy in 2023 and it is beyond doubt that the next chapter of the litre class Ninja legend will be created.

Available from November, the costs and colour options for the Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR for 2023 are:

Ninja ZX-10R – £17,499

Pearl robotic white/metallic diablo black

Lime green/ebony

Ninja ZX-10RR – £25,429

Lime green

