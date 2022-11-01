Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Instrument upgrades, smartphone connectivity and ABS refinements.

Since its launch in 2019, the Ténéré 700 has achieved outstanding success throughout Europe. With over 40.000 units sold, its special combination of a high torque 690cc CP2 engine with a rugged dual purpose chassis has reaffirmed Yamaha’s position as one of the leading manufacturers of Adventure bikes – and the legendary Ténéré is once again the definitive motorcycle for every explorer and adventure seeker.

The line has been further strengthened with the Ténéré 700 Rally Edition featuring an additional range of premium upgrades that equip it for the toughest terrain – and the recent introduction of the long range Ténéré 700 World Raid has given every rider the possibility to go even further beyond the Next Horizon.

The incredible potential of the Ténéré 700 models has been demonstrated by factory rider and brand ambassador Pol Tarrés who became the first person to ride a 2-cylinder machine in the Erzbergrodeo, outperforming many riders on lightweight enduro machinery.

Pol was joined by Tunisia Desert Challenge winner Alessandro Botturi in the Ténéré World Raid Rally Team for the Africa Eco Race in October. And while the race team blasted through Africa, Nick Sanders has once again demonstrated his remarkable spirit of adventure as well as the class leading performance, durability and reliability of Yamaha’s adventure bike by completing the first circumnavigation of the globe on a Ténéré 700.

For 2023 the Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally Edition feature a number of important upgrades and refinements that add value to the overall package and reinforce their position as the world’s leading Adventure machines.

World Raid style 5-inch TFT meter

Both the Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally Edition are equipped with new 5-inch TFT meters. This high quality dashboard features a choice of two screen themes to suit different riding situations.

In “Explorer” screen mode the focus is on the RPM scale, enabling the rider to concentrate on maintaining the strongest torque output for effective dirt riding performance. The “Street” screen is a more conventional look with analogue style circular dials. Both screen styles feature a clearly designed layout with easy to read icons and warning lights that enable the rider to stay focused on the road or track in front of them.

Smartphone connectivity

Staying in touch is now even easier for Ténéré riders because the 2023 models are equipped with a Communication Control Unit (CCU) that enables smartphone connectivity. To activate the connectivity, the rider’s smartphone firstly needs to be linked to the machine via Bluetooth® using Yamaha’s free MyRide app. As soon as the owner has linked their smartphone, they can see notifications of incoming calls, emails and text messages on the new 5-inch TFT screen, as well as monitor key parameters of the bike via the app.

If set up accordingly, the system can also notify the rider of any technical issue that may be detected on the Ténéré and can transmit a notification via email to a motorcycle dealer or any other contact that has been designated by the rider.

MyRide app also offers many other useful functions including monitoring all key parameters of the bike, tracking the route taken, as well as recording the distance covered, acceleration, top speed, elevation changes and much more. Data can be shared on social media, compared and discussed with other Yamaha Adventure riders on some of the many internet forums and dedicated social media groups.

Enhanced ABS modes

The previous model’s ABS system offered a choice of ON or OFF modes, and for 2023 both the Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally Edition are equipped with an enhanced 3-mode ABS. Already featured on the World Raid model, this improved system enables the rider to select Full ON; Front wheel ON rear wheel OFF; and Full OFF.

Full ON is mandatory when riding on the street, Front wheel ON rear wheel OFF is designed for use in moderate off road riding where grip is not constant, while Full OFF is suitable for more extreme off road riding.

Pre-wired for quickshifter

Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally Edition are pre-wired for the fitment of an optional quick shifter system that is now available as a Yamaha Genuine Accessory.

Redesigned front brake lever, new USB socket, LED flashers

For improved durability the front brake lever has been redesigned to withstand accidental damage if the machine falls down. Other upgrades include a new USB socket in place of the previous 12V design, as well as LED flashers.

Updates for Ténéré 700 & Ténéré 700 Rally Edition

5-inch dual-theme TFT meter

Smartphone connectivity

3-mode ABS

New colours and graphics for Ténéré 700 – Icon Blue and Tech Kamo

USB socket

LED flashers

New front brake lever design

Quick shifter pre-wiring

Price and availability

Deliveries and prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

Colours

For 2023, Ténéré 700 receives updated graphics and new colours: Icon Blue and Tech Kamo.

Ténéré 700 Rally Edition will continue to be available in Heritage White.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Yamaha has developed a wide range of Genuine Accessories that enable the Ténéré rider to create a uniquely personalised Adventure bike. The long list of purpose-made components includes an Akrapovič slip on muffler, Öhlins suspensions, lowering kit, quick shift system and many other enhancing accessories, as well as carefully selected packs.

Customers can order the packs and accessories before collecting their new motorcycle and have them fitted by their Yamaha dealer. All the items in the packs can also be purchased individually.

MyGarage app

Yamaha’s MyGarage app is the quick and easy way for customers to build a virtual Ténéré with a range of Genuine Accessories while sitting at home using their smartphone or laptop. The free app allows users to add and remove accessories to create their ideal Yamaha Adventure bike – and the finished result can be viewed in 3D from every angle.

MyGarage takes the guesswork out of choosing which accessories to fit, and to make things even easier the customer’s final selection can be emailed to their chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to the Ténéré.

For full information on Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Apparel or MyGarage please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu/uk

For more Yamaha Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Yamaha Motorcycles UK

or head to the official Yamaha Motorcycles UK website yamaha-motor.eu/gb/en/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security