There was a large crowd of many nationalities gathered at Ballaugh Bridge for today’s race programme. The island’s treasury minister was on duty in his role as a doctor and former minister David Cretney was on marshalling duty with Chris, John and the team. There were fewer photographers than has been the case in the recent past. The weather was good racing, little wind, with high cloud cutting out the glare and harsh shadows seen on Saturday.

The race provided Michael Dunlop (MD Yamaha) with is 20th TT victory; but he was made to work extremely hard for it by Dean Harrison (DAO Kawasaki); so hard, that he had break his own lap record on the third and final lap. There was a very close battle for the final podium place, fought out by Peter Hickman (Trooper Triumph); Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Yamaha) and James Hillier (OMG Yamaha).

9 miles into the first lap at the old commentary point of Glen Helen, Dunlop had put down his marker by taking a lead of 0.5s from Johnston; winner in 2019, with Harrison third 0.12s down on Johnston. Hickman, Hillier, and Conor Cummins (Milenco Padgett’s Honda) completed leader board. At Ballaugh Bridge, Dunlop made his usual front wheel first landing; the others preferred the more normal rear wheel touchdown. There were some really good jumps to keep the crowd enthralled as the riders jumped the famous bridge for the first time. The timing showed that Dunlop now led by 1.46s from Harrison with Johnston just 0.23s behind. Just 8.75s covered the top six.

The lead as they began the mountain climb was 2.5s; Johnston remained third 1.2s back with Hickman, Hillier and Cummins filling out the leader board. All of the riders had to make their fuel stop at the end of the first lap, making pit lane a hive of activity. A lead that had been cut to 1.8s at the top of the mountain was out to 3.2s as the leading two came into for their top up; having lapped at 126.922mph and 126.544mph respectively. A quick stop allowed Harrison to gain 1.6s; the big loser in the stops was Johnston who dropped 8 seconds and fell from third to fifth; this in a race where margins were so tight, took away any victory hope.

At Glen Helen, the lead was 1.589s; with Hickman now third and 6.4s down on Harrison. The leaders took the bridge well; with Hillier and Johnston flying the highest. The other riders provided some interesting landings and couple who went well wide going past the Raven. The timing beam showed that Dunlop’s lead was just 0.91s as they swept away toward Ballacrye and then Quarry Bends. Hickman and Hillier were just 0.22s apart in their private battle for the final podium place. Johnston was fifth; with the always stylish Cummins in sixth. Heading out of Ramsey for the mountain climb, Dunlop led by 1.35s from Harrison. The battle for third had swung in Hillier’s favour he was 1.27s ahead of the sweet sounding triumph of Hickman. The positions were unchanged as they reached the top of the mountain climb, with the lead 1.4s.

As they passed the Grandstand to begin the only flying lap of the race Dunlop led by just 1.16s. It was even closer between Hillier and Hickman; wafer thin is hardly adequate of a gap of 0.13s. Johnston was in fifth 11s clear of Cummins who was being closed down by Jamie Coward.

On the run to Glen Helen, Harrison was fastest of all and cut Dunlop’s lead to 0.141s. Hickman was trying hard and had pulled 1.45s ahead of Hillier. They were clearly trying at Ballaugh, Harrison bottomed the suspension and Dunlop buried the nose as they went over the iconic bridge for the final time. The lead was just 0.307s as they powered past the Raven. Hickman was 2.3s ahead of Hillier; behind them Cummins was only 0.32s ahead of Coward. Dunlop was on record pace and was faster over the bumpy run into Ramsey; at the Hairpin he led by 2.62s. At the Bungalow, the lead was 3.45s as they crossed the tramlines for the final time. Hillier had a problem and had dropped to fifth. The pace was such that Dunlop set a new lap record of 129.475mph, to win by 5.618s from Harrison. Hickman duly secured third. Johnston, Hillier and Coward completed the leader board. Cummins, Davey Todd, Dominic Herbertson and Ian Hutchinson, completed the top ten after a superb race.

Shortly after the leaders had finished the race the dreaded red flag appeared, following an accident at the 27th Milestone; the start of the Mountain Mile. We have been saddened greatly to learn; whilst writing this report; that the popular Northern Irish rider Davy Morgan lost his life in the accident. The official notification has been posted separately. Davy was one of those riders who you just expected to see at the road meetings; his pink helmet a welcome fixture. He won the 2004 Senior Manx Grand and had competed at the TT since 2002. This morning’s race was his 80th at the TT. He was hugely popular figure in the paddock and always welcoming. He will be fondly remembered by all involved in racing and by the wider community for his charity efforts on behalf of breast cancer research. We send our deepest condolences to Davy’s family and friends.

This sport can give us a wonderful spectacle when it all goes well; but there are the darkest of days when it does not; today is one of those days.

After a delay the Sidecar Race 1 began its re-run. The expectation was that Ben and Tom Birchall would dominate on the Haith Honda; barring a mechanical failure and so it proved to be. They led from flag to flag and were on lap record pace on the second lap before easing off slightly to ensure a safe finish. Behind them, a wonderful battle was fought out; one that was decided by just 0.11s after 75.466 miles of high speed action.

At Glen Helen on the opening lap, the Birchalls led by 2.39s from Ryan and Callum Crowe (Haven Homes Honda); with Peter Founds / Jevan Walmsley (FHO Honda). The Birchalls were well clear on the road at Ballaugh where they skimmed over the top of the hump backed bridge; barely leaving the ground and keeping the wheels driving for the longest time possible. Founds / Walmsley were next on the road, but had plenty of air under the outfit as they went over the bridge. Dave Molyneux/ Daryl Gibson (DMR KTM) were next on the throaty twin. Then it was the Crowe brothers and they took it exactly as the Birchalls had. Tim Reeves was next to reach the bridge; but he was clearly having a problem; one that forced a retirement. Other early retirees were Steve and Matty Ramsden and Lewis Blackstock Patrick Rosney; both potential podium pairings. Lee Crawford / Scott Hardie and Harry Payne / Mark Wilkes; took the bridge well; these newcomer drivers represent the new generation that will ensure the vitality of the class in the future. For today, luck was not Payne’s side; retirement came at Creg ny Baa. The timing at Ballaugh Bridge showed that the lead was 3.8s; with the Crowe brothers 2.6s ahead of Founds / Walmsley.

The Birchalls continued to pull away and after a lap at 117.12mph they led by 7.7s from the Crowe brothers; who had a Founds / Walmsley only 1.54s behind. Molnyeux / Gibson held fourth, Gary Bryan / Philip Hyde (Baker Honda) were fifth, with Crawford / Hardie a fine sixth.

The Birchalls opened the taps on the second lap and were above lap record pace for most of it; adding to their advantage at each timing point. The real interest was in the scrap for the second step on the podium. At Glen Helen, the gap in favour of the Crowe bothers was under 2s; at Ballaugh it had been cut in half as the outfits took the bridge. At the start of the mountain climb the lead remained under 1s. Both crews were right on the limit as they battled over the mountain section. Founds / Walmsley crossed the; then had the agonising wait to see if the Crowes could cross the line under the 20s of starting difference. To wild cheers from the locals the brothers grabbed second by just 0.1s after a lap at 118.57mph; one that beat their father Nick’s 2007 record speed that stood as the lap record

for many years. These young men are amazing considering how few racing laps they have completed. Founds / Walmsley put up their best ever lap at 118.72mph; but it was not quite enough. Molyneux / Gibson took fourth on the KTM that sounded a tad flat as it went through Ballaugh. The retirement of Crawford / Hardie close to Ballaugh on the final lap allowed Bryan / Hyde to take fifth; with the experienced pairing of past winners Conrad Harrison / Andy Winkle taking sixth.

Hopefully the crews will have the second race held over the full three laps distance on Wednesday and those unable to start because of mechanical issues will be able to join the fray.

