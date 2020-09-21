21ym Honda Cb125f

Model updates: Honda’s perennially popular entry-level CB125F is a brand-new motorcycle for 2021 and a huge 11kg lighter. Its low friction eSP (‘enhanced Smart Power’) engine significantly improves fuel economy while maintaining performance and now features an ACG starter. The revised bodywork takes styling cues from bigger CB stablemates, and equipment includes an LED headlight, centre stand and digital dash with ECO meter.

1. Introduction

An entry-level 125cc motorcycle has to be a multi-faceted machine. To some it represents the most economical way of getting from A to B, both in terms of initial affordability and running costs. To these riders it must be durable, easy to live with and economical: simple, trouble-free transport at its most fundamental.

But to many new riders a 125 is the start of their motorcycling adventure, their first ‘real’ bike. So, it must deliver all of the above, plus everything else that a motorcycle should – the excitement, freedom and instinctive pleasure that two wheels bring to everyday life. Yet it also has to be easy for a novice to manage as they learn, with a build quality and styling that instil tangible pride of ownership.

For any manufacturer, welcoming and introducing fresh entrants to their brand is important. The right initial experience can lead to a lifelong association, and the CB125F has long served this function for Honda – a tough, user-friendly entry-level motorcycle that offers the perfect first rung on the ladder. The CB125F was a new model name for Honda in 2015; it maintained the previous CBF125’s core strength of robust simplicity but built strongly on that strong foundation in terms of quality, ease of use and style.

For 2021 the CB125F is renewed again, with a complete refresh that makes it even more desirable and cost effective. The new CB125F is a great bike to simply get you where you need to be – or from where to begin the ride of a lifetime.

Mr. Ken Tomiyasu – Large Project Leader (LPL) 2021 CB125F:

“For us, benchmarks are important. So, we have set about a quiet revolution with our all-new CB125F, keeping its useful around-town performance but adding much greater fuel economy. It also features advanced low-friction technologies in the eSP engine, confident handling from its chassis, and looks that an owner can be really proud of. We are very proud that so many people will begin their motorcycling journey with Honda on CB125F, and know that it will provide pleasure and practicality in equal measure.”

2. Model Overview

The new CB125F is a serious small machine, whose development involved the filing of no fewer than 19 patent applications. Made at Honda’s Atessa facility in south east Italy it offers a huge jump in fuel economy from its air-cooled enhanced Smart Power (eSP) engine, with no loss of performance.

It’s also 11kg lighter, with a redesigned frame and an up-to-date, big-bike re-style; an LED headlight and revised digital dash are quality finishing touches. The 2021 CB125F will be available in the following colour options:

Splendor Red

Pearl Cool White

Black

3. Key Features

3.1 Engine

New enhanced Smart Power (eSP) engine offers 27% extra fuel economy, with no loss of performance

Low friction technologies include offset cylinder, needle bearings for the roller/rocker arms and piston oil jet

ACG starter also generates electricity and contributes greatly to the engine’s 7kg weight loss

5-speed gearbox and sealed final drive chain

The CB125F’s new air-cooled, 124cc 2-valve SOHC single-cylinder eSP (‘enhanced Smart Power) EURO5-specification engine has been engineered from its inception to maintain optimum performance for busy urban streets but with extra, serious frugality and supreme reliability.

Peak power of 8kW is delivered @ 7,500rpm, with peak torque of 10.9Nm @ 6,000rpm (as opposed to 7.8kW @ 7,750rpm/10.2Nm @ 6,250rpm). Bore and stroke is set at 50 x 63.1mm, with compression ratio of 10.0:1. Standing start acceleration over 200m 12.4s, but more importantly, the fuel efficiency is vastly improved – leaping from 51km/l to 66.7km/l, giving a potential range of over 800km from the 11L fuel tank.

Honda has developed its eSP engines – and the engineering that goes into them – on a growing range of 125cc scooters over the last 5 years. The focus is around building in, from a clean sheet, low-friction technology to every facet of the engine; the CB125F’s eSP engine benefits hugely from eight years of accumulated know-how.

And it starts with weight. The new eSP design is 7kg lighter than the engine it replaces. Its cylinder is offset, reducing friction between the piston skirt and bore, while the piston itself is cooled by an oil jet from underneath, again reducing friction. Valve operation is via rocker-roller arms equipped with needle bearings.

An Alternating Current Generator (ACG) is also part of the eSP formula and combines electricity generation with starting duties, saving weight while simplifying layout. The effort needed to start the engine is reduced thanks to a swing-back system that returns the crank to its position before air intake – giving the engine a ‘running’ start – and a decompression mechanism that negates cranking resistance due to compression. In use the ACG starter is extremely quiet. The gearbox is 5-speed and final drive is via sealed chain.

3.2 Chassis, Styling & Equipment

New tubular steel frame saves 1.7kg; twin rear shocks are preload adjustable

Sharp re-style adds big-bike presence and extra CB family DNA

The nose fairing houses an LED headlight and digital dash

Wet weight of 117kg is 8.6% lighter than the previous model

The new tubular frame uses high-tensile steel in its construction and is 1.7kg lighter. It suspends the engine from a sturdy central spine and features geometry that provides the best balance between ride comfort and straight-line stability, with a focus toward light steering input and sporty feel at all lean angles. Rake and trail are set at 26° and 92.4mm, with wheelbase of 1280mm and wet weight is 117kg, a full 11kg lighter.

Dual rear shocks offer 5-step spring preload adjustment and complement the 31mm diameter telescopic fork’s compliance and ride quality; stylish 18-inch die-cast aluminium split-spoke front and rear wheels increase stability and ride quality over rough city streets. Tyres are sized 80/100 front and 90/90 rear. A 240mm front disc is worked by a dual piston caliper, with back up from the 130mm rear drum; both are managed by two channel CBS.

The 2021 CB125F wears aggressive new styling, with echoes of larger bikes in the CB family, around its redesigned chassis. The broad-shouldered fuel tank and silver-finished shrouds in particular take their cues from the CB-R Neo Sports Café family, while a CB500F-influenced angular nose fairing and blacked-out fly screen provide some wind deflection, and a sharper attitude. It also houses a new LED headlight and digital dash that displays the information that matters, including a gear position indicator as well as real-time and average fuel economy, distance to empty and ECO indicator, for when riding in the most efficient way. The start/stop button is an integrated switch (the previous model did not feature a stop button as standard) as is the high beam/passing switch.

The engine, exhaust downpipe, fork lowers and wheels are blacked out, underlining the strong lines and bold paintwork. The muffler too, is blacked out but also finished with a chrome heat shield. Bright red detailing is to be found on the shock springs, spark plug HT cap and HONDA, picked out on the left-hand engine cover. Other quality finishing touches include 3D Honda Wings on the shrouds and mirror/indicator shaping that emulates the design language of the whole machine.

With its intended use as an everyday commuter, gateway machine to the world of motorcycling – and riding school stalwart – the CB125F’s riding position is upright and relaxed, with more forward-set footpegs and wide tubular handlebars giving optimum control, rider confidence and all-round visibility. Seat height is 15mm higher at 790mm and offers room for two adults comfortably; a passenger grab rail is also standard, as is a centre stand.

4. Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Air cooled 4 stroke OHC single Displacement 124cc No of Valves per Cylinder 2 Bore & Stroke 50 x 63.1mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Max. Power Output 8kW @7,500rpm Max. Torque 10.9Nm @ 6,000rpm Noise level (dB) 73.5dB(Lwot) 71.8dB(Lurban) Oil Capacity 1L FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 11L Fuel Consumption (WMTC) 66.7 Km/L CO2 Emissions WMTC 34 g/km ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Battery Capacity 12V-5A･h DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet, multiplate with coil springs Transmission Type 5 speed Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Tubular steel CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) 2015mm x 750mm x 1100mm Wheelbase 1280mm Caster Angle 26° Trail 92.4mm Seat Height 790mm Ground Clearance 160mm Kerb Weight 117KG Turning radius 2.04m SUSPENSION Type Front 31mm telescopic Type Rear Dual shocks – 5 stage preload WHEELS Type Front 18in five spoke aluminium Type Rear 18in five spoke aluminium Tyres Front 80 / 100 18M/C Tyres Rear 90 / 90 18M/C BRAKES CBS System Type 2 channel CBS Type Front 240mm single disc with two piston caliper Type Rear 130mm drum INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments Speedometer, milometer, fuel gauge, rpm counter, gear position indicator Headlight LED Taillight LED

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice

Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.