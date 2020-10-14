21YM HONDA FORZA 750

Model updates: Honda create a brand-new big-bore scooter, the Forza 750. Crowning the prestigious Forza range, it’s the ultimate city slicker offering an exciting ride and luxurious comfort wrapped in high-tech style. Effortless acceleration is on tap from its torquey 745cc twin-cylinder engine, equipped with Throttle By Wire, 3 default riding modes and 3 Level Honda Selectable Torque Control. A tubular steel frame, aluminium swingarm, Pro-Link rear suspension and 17/15-inch front/rear wheels provide surefooted handling, with strong braking from dual radial-mount four-piston front calipers. The under-seat storage will hold a full-face helmet and houses a USB charger; all lighting is LED and a 5-inch TFT display allows smartphone connectivity via the new Honda Smartphone Voice Control System. A 35kW version will also be available for A2 licence holders.

Introduction

For 20 years Honda’s Forza range of scooters have been a powerful force in Europe, with brand-within-brand levels of recognition. The success is down to a compelling combination of ingredients: the classic Grand Touring (GT) elements of strong road presence and genuine comfort for two have always been mixed in the Forza recipe with sporty, agile handling and lusty engine performance that makes every ride a blast.

Furthermore, every Forza model has always been known as a supremely smart, stylish and premium product, loaded with useful features that make life on the move that much easier, with a build quality and styling that exudes class. Now, for 2021 the Forza 125 and new Forza 350 are joined by a large capacity sibling, the Forza 750.

The ultimate Forza is here. Fast, agile and luxurious, it’s packed with technology, and ready to make its aspirational presence felt in a hotly-contested segment of the market. As equipped for the daily commute, in and out of town, as it is for a weekend tour, the Forza 750 is the epitome of quality and practicality. A rational choice, yes, but true to its Forza pedigree, it’s also something else – a whole load of stylish fun.

Model Overview

The Forza 750’s svelte yet curvaceous bodywork offers ample high-speed wind protection, plenty of rider leg room and low seat height without excess bulk. The underseat storage space will take a full-face helmet and is equipped with a USB charging point; there’s also a handy glovebox. A TFT instrument display offers Honda Smartphone Voice Control System linking the rider to their smartphone. Ignition, locking and seat opening is via Smart Key.

Powered by a torquey, fuel-efficient 745cc twin-cylinder engine, Throttle By Wire (TBW) allows adjustable engine character through 3 default rider modes: RAIN, STANDARD and SPORT, plus a customisable USER mode. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) offers a fine level of intervention over 3 levels, while the standard-fit Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) features Automatic shifting schedules that link with the riding modes.

A tubular steel frame, aluminium swingarm, 41mm USD forks, radial-mount four-piston brake calipers, Pro-Link rear suspension and 15-inch/17-inch front/rear wheel combination comprise the well-equipped chassis, and deliver sports motorcycle levels of handling in scooter form.

The new 2021 Forza 750 will be available in the following colour options:

Jeans Blue Metallic

Candy Chromosphere Red

Matt Beta Silver Metallic

Graphite Black

Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

Classy and roomy GT styling provides weather protection for rider and pillion

21L storage space includes USB charger, with easy to access front glovebox

Honda Smartphone Voice Control System offers smartphone link through new 5-inch TFT display

All lighting is LED; the front indicators and mirrors are body-mounted

Ignition, lock operation and seat opening via Smart Key

As befits a GT scooter, the Forza 750’s sleek front fairing mounts the mirrors and front indicators and provides ample wind protection for high speed cruising, without the type of excessive bulk that hinders around-town agility; the screen, too cocoons rider and pillion in a tranquil pocket of air.

But on top of the all-important riding functionality – and as head of the sophisticated Forza family – the Forza 750 is also a rolling statement of aspiration, with style that exudes premium appeal and a presence that will attract attention whenever, and wherever, it’s ridden.

Of course, the practical details matter. There’s plenty of leg room up front, while the carefully contoured seat is instantly comfortable and also ensures easy ground reach. Seat height is set at 790mm.The under-seat luggage space has 22L volume and accepts a full-face helmet; a USB charging socket is located at the rear of the compartment. There’s also a useful, and easy to access, glove compartment in the right-side inner fairing.

Incorporated into the Forza 750 rider interface and viewed through the 5-inch TFT display is the new Honda Smartphone Voice Control system which links the rider to their smartphone while on the move and allows voice management of phone calls, email, music and navigation. A helmet-mounted headset is needed and the smartphone connects to the dash via Bluetooth; management of Honda Smartphone Voice Control is also possible from buttons on the left switchgear.

For added convenience the Forza 750 uses a Smart Key, which lives in the rider’s pocket and does away with the need to use a key for ignition, fuel cap and seat. With the Smart Key present, one push of the knob-type main switch powers it up and makes it possible to turn, giving the rider control of the ignition/steering lock and, via two rocker switches, the fuel cap and seat. It also locks and unlocks the optional Smart Top Box, and has an ‘answer back’ function which makes the indicators flash for easy identification from a distance. A clutch mechanism in the main switch stops the handlebars unlocking by force.

The Forza 750’s rear indicators have an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) function. If negative acceleration of 6.0m/s2 is detected at a minimum speed of 53km/h with either brake working, the hazard lights flash to warn other road users a hard stop is in process. At the same speed the threshold is reduced if ABS is activated to a negative acceleration of a minimum 2.5m/s2.

They also auto-cancel; rather than using a simple timer, the system compares front and rear wheel speed difference and calculates when to cancel the indication relative to the situation.

3.2 Engine

Peak power of 43kW, with 69Nm torque and 7,000rpm redline

Throttle By Wire engine management

EURO5 compliant, with 27.8km/l possible (WMTC mode)

35kW A2 licence version available

The design of the Forza 750’s liquid-cooled, SOHC 8-valve parallel twin-cylinder engine ensures punchy performance in the low-to-mid range. Its relatively long-stroke architecture and specially shaped combustion chambers combine with the high-inertial mass crankshaft to produce large amounts of effortless torque from very low rpm.

Throttle By Wire (TBW) manages engine output and character (see 3.3 Engine Electronics section). Peak power is 42kW @ 6,750rpm with maximum torque of 69Nm @ 4,750rpm, capped by a 7,000rpm redline. The Forza 750 will cover 0-50m in 3.9s and at 60km/h the engine is turning over at just 2,500rpm.

Twin balancers counteract vibration from higher rpm inertia without affecting the distinct ‘throb’ delivered by the engine’s irregular firing order and 270° phased crankshaft. Bore and stroke is set at 77 x 80mm. Where possible components are made to do more than one job: the camshaft drives the water pump, while one of the balancer shafts drives the oil pump.

By keeping the number of parts to a minimum in this way, the engine is kept light, efficient and reliable.

For A2 licence holders a 35kW version is available, which can be easily converted to the full power version by a Honda dealer at the appropriate time. Equally, it is possible to restrict the full power version to 35kW by a Honda dealer replacing the standard throttle body and remapping the ECU.

The Forza 750 engine is exceptionally frugal ­– with a measured consumption of 27.8km/l (WMTC mode) providing a potential 370km cruising range from the 13.2-litre fuel tank – and is EURO5 compliant.

3.3 Engine Electronics

Throttle By Wire delivers 3 default riding modes, plus USER customisation

Honda Selectable Torque Control features much finer management and 3 levels of intervention

With TBW managing engine performance and character there are 3 modes for the rider to choose from, covering a wide range of riding conditions. Mode selection is managed between the left-hand switchgear and TFT display.

STANDARD delivers a balanced middle point between engine power delivery, engine braking and HSTC, with high ABS.

SPORT gives more aggressive engine power delivery and braking, with low HSTC intervention and high ABS.

RAIN transmits low engine power delivery and braking, with high HSTC and ABS input.

USER offers custom options of low/medium/high between engine power/braking, low/medium/high/off for HSTC.

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) offers unobtrusive operation and refined control as it manages rear wheel torque thanks to TBW, over 3 levels:

Level 1 allows the minimum intervention for the lightest control over rear wheel spin.

Level 2 is the default setting and provides confidence-inspiring traction for general riding conditions.

Level 3 provides maximum control for slippery roads.

HSTC can also be switched OFF.

3.4 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Differing shifting schedules employed depending on riding mode selected

USER mode allows choice of 4 settings, from smooth to aggressive

Honda’s DCT technology is now in its eleventh year of production, and over 140,000 DCT-equipped Honda two-wheelers have been sold in Europe since 2010. It delivers consistent, seamless gear changes and very quickly becomes second nature in use.

It uses two clutches: one for start-up and 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th gears, the other for 2nd, 4th and 6th, with the mainshaft for each clutch located inside the other for compact packaging. Each clutch is independently controlled by its own electro-hydraulic circuit. When a gear change occurs, the system pre-selects the target gear using the clutch not currently in use. The first clutch is then electronically disengaged as, simultaneously, the second clutch engages.

The result is a consistent, fast and seamless gear change. Furthermore, as the twin clutches transfer drive from one gear to the next with minimal interruption of the drive to the rear wheel, any gear change shock and pitching of the machine is minimised, making the change feel direct as well as smooth. Extra benefits include durability (as the gears cannot be damaged by missing a gear) impossibility of stalling, low stress urban riding and reduced rider fatigue.

The DCT system offers two distinct riding approaches – the Automatic settings, with pre-programmed shift patterns which constantly read vehicle speed, gear selected and engine rpm to decide when a shift should occur, and the Manual Transmission setting for gear changes using the paddle-shift style triggers on the left handlebar.

Through TBW control there are 3 Automatic shifting schedules and USER mode available. Level 1 is the most relaxed, with upshifts and downshifts operating at relatively lower rpm; it is linked with the RAIN riding mode. Level 4, on the other extreme, shifts up at higher rpm and also downshifts earlier for more engine braking effect; it is linked with the SPORT mode. Level 2 is linked with STANDARD riding mode, with Level 3 situated between STANDARD and SPORT.

The USER mode functionality allows the rider to select any of the DCT shift patterns with the preferred permutations of the other parameters – power delivery, engine braking, and HSTC.

Chassis

Tubular steel diamond frame, 41mm USD fork, Pro-Link suspension and aluminium swingarm

Radial mount four-piston front brake calipers, 310mm discs and ABS

17/15-inch cast aluminium front and rear wheels

For core strength the Forza 750 uses a rugged tubular steel diamond frame, which neatly packages all ancillaries and gives ample space for the underseat storage area. Rake and trail are set at 27°/104mm with wheelbase of 1590mm. Overall wet weight is 235kg.

The spring preload adjustable rear shock is a single tube split pressure design and operates the aluminium swingarm – constructed from a machined-hollow cross member and U-shaped (in cross section) arms – through Pro-Link.

The 17-inch front and 15-inch rear cast aluminium wheels deliver confident handling and stability; tyres are sized 120/70 R17 and 160/60 R15 front and rear. Dual radial-mount opposed four-piston calipers grip 310mm discs and work through ABS.

Accessories

A full range of Honda Genuine Accessories are available for the new Forza 750 and include:

Heated grips

Leg deflectors upper/lower

Leg cover

Rear carrier

Smart top box

38L top box with aluminium/colour matched insert option

Pannier stays

Panniers – right 26L, left 33L with aluminium/colour matched insert option

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 8-valve, SOHC parallel 2-cylinder Displacement 745cc Bore & Stroke 77mm x 80mm Compression Ratio 10.7 : 1 Max. Power Output 43.1kW/6,750rpm(35kW/6,000rpm) Max. Torque 69Nm/4,750rpm(65/4,000rpm) Oil Capacity 4.0L FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 13.2 litres Fuel Consumption 3.6L/100km ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery Capacity 12V/11.2AH ACG Output 480W/5000rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet multiplate hydraulic 2-clutch Transmission Type 6-speed dual clutch transmission Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Diamond; steel pipe CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) 2200m x 790mm x 1485mm Wheelbase 1580mm Caster Angle 27° Trail 104mm Seat Height 790mm Ground Clearance 135mm Kerb Weight 235kg SUSPENSION Type Front φ41mm USD,120mm stroke Type Rear Monoshock damper, Pro-Link swingarm, 120mm travel WHEELS Type Front Spoke Wheel Type Rear Spoke Wheel Rim Size Front 17M/C x MT3.50 Rim Size Rear 15M/C x MT4.50 Tyres Front 120/70-R17M/C Tyres Rear 160/60-R15M/C BRAKES ABS System Type 2-channel ABS Type Front 310mm double hydraulic disc with radial 4-piston caliper Type Rear 240mm single hydraulic disc with 1-piston caliper INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments 5inch color TFT Meter

Choose from 4 type design

Various functions can be selected and displayed

Can be operated by the switch on handle. Security System Smart system Headlight LED Taillight LED

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

# Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

For more information on Honda Motorcycles UK visit www.honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



