After its popular re-introduction in 2018, Honda’s iconic Monkey gets a brand-new air-cooled engine for 2022, with 5-speed gearbox and EURO5 compliance. Two-stage springs for the dual rear shocks smooth the ride and a tubular steel rack is available as an official accessory.

Introduction

The Honda Monkey bike is perhaps most widely known as a groovy icon of the 1970s, but it first saw the light of day in 1961. Originally developed as a 49cc child’s plaything for Tama Tech, an amusement park in Tokyo, it proved so popular that a road-going version was developed, which was initially exported to America and Europe in 1963, with a distinctive chrome tank, folding handlebars and 5-inch diameter rigidly-mounted wheels.

Its popularity was based on a cute, instantly-likable design, tiny dimensions and ultra-light weight – which made it a whole load of fun around town. By 1969 its wheels had increased to 8-inch in diameter and from 1970 it gained even greater popularity, when the addition of quick-detach forks meant it would fit into the trunk of a small car.

By 1978 – a point that marked the start of real prime time for the Monkey – the bike had been re-styled with a teardrop style fuel tank, and became hugely popular with legions of RV (Recreational Vehicle) drivers in need of convenient transport to use once they were parked up. And this is where and when the cheeky Monkey really cemented its place in millions of hearts; with its 3-speed gearbox and centrifugal clutch (which needed no ‘traditional’ motorcycle skill to operate) it gave thousands of riders their first experience of twisting the throttle on a powered two wheeler.

Because it was so much fun, and so easy to ride, it did more to sell the concept of motorcycles to a wider public than perhaps any other machine. With its chunky tyres, mini-‘ape’ style handlebars, miniscule fuel tank and big, squashy seat the Monkey look is unmistakably of its time, but – just like the affection in which it is held – also timeless.

Model Overview

In 2018, the Monkey’s time came around once again. Inspired by the original (but also as a usefully fun 125cc motorcycle fit for the 21st century) a brand-new Monkey cheered up the roads of Europe. Now, for 2022, the Monkey gets an engine upgrade, a larger gearbox, refinements to the suspension, a brand new colour and detail improvements, further widening its ‘smile’ factor and building-in extra day-to-day usability

Key Features

3.1 Engine

New 12 4 cc air-cooled engine delivers 6.9kW power and 11Nm torque

Addition of 5-speed gearbox improves cruising speed

EURO5 compliance

The Monkey has a new 124cc SOHC two-valve air-cooled engine (drawn from the MSX Grom) with 50mm bore, 63.1mm stroke and compression ratio of 10:0:1 Peak power of 6.9kW @ 6,750rpm with peak torque of 11Nm @ 5,500rpm.

And it’s an even easier Monkey to ride and have fun on. A new correcting plate manages the path of fresh air drawn in and feeds an intake duct inlet and connecting tube redesigned to smooth airflow. The shape of the airbox has also been revised to further support smooth airflow, promote torque output and improve drivability. For EURO5 compliance the revised catalyser, while smaller, deals with spent gasses efficiently. The downpipe length has been altered to match the intake changes, while the muffler goes from a three-chamber to one-chamber design to improve performance and create a characterful exhaust note.

The new 5-speed gearbox, replacing the older 4-speed, spreads the gear ratios further apart to improve longer journey performance and provide a more relaxed cruising ability. Top speed is 91km/h. Manual clutch operation imparts a full-sized motorcycle experience while 12-inch wheels deliver agile around-town response. Naturally, the Monkey’s small stature and assured low-speed balance allow it an easy passage through jammed traffic.

It’s also an economical engine, returning 1.5 litres/100km (WMTC mode) by using low-friction technologies, such as an offset cylinder and roller-rocker arm for the valve gear. Sophisticated PGM-FI guarantees highly efficient combustion.

3.2 Chassis & styling

Steel frame, USD forks and 12-inch diameter tyres

Twin rear shocks feature two-stage springs to deal with rough surfaces

Wet weight of 104kg , with wheelbase of 1,145mm and 775mm seat height

Classic Monkey style continues – a timeless statement of individuality

Rear carrier available as an official accessory

The Monkey’s steel backbone frame is tuned for a suitable balance between rigidity and supple feel – perfect for the wide variety of conditions the machine is designed to be ridden in. Oval in cross-section, the swingarm echoes the circular design theme that runs through the bike.

USD front forks employ 100mm travel and wear a premium Alumite finish. The dual rear shocks now feature two-stage springs and revised damper rubbers, for improved ride quality on bumper roads and reduced bottoming. They have 102mm of axle travel; maximum ground clearance is 175mm.

A single 220mm front disc and 190mm rear provide secure stopping performance, managed by the IMU-based ABS. Fat, block pattern tyres make for a smooth ride and are sized 120/80-12 65J front and 130/80-12 69J rear.

Wheelbase is set at 1,145mm with rake and trail of 25°/82mm and a minimum turning radius of just 1.9m. Wet weight is 104kg, with a seat height of 775mm. The plush seat is made of high-density urethane for maximum comfort.

Classic Monkey style (mini-ape handlebars, chromed mudguards, upswept exhaust with stamped heat shield, chunky tyres, padded seat and ‘peanut’ tank) pays loyal homage to the original and provides all the cues required to chime both with those of a certain age, and a much younger generation.

Older riders connect to a certain ‘70s irreverence – maybe matched to a memory of their first feel of motorcycling freedom – innate in the design while newer riders, already turned on to all things retro, get both that and something undeniably funky to set them apart from their friends. One thing that unites everybody, whether riding a Monkey or simply passing one by, is the ‘smile’ factor. It’s that sort of bike.

For 2022 a fittingly stylish tubular steel rear carrier is available as an official accessory – usefully suitable for heavier loads of up to 3.0kg. The glossy 5.6L fuel tank, finished in the same paint colour as the frame, swing arm and rear shocks, proudly wears a historical 3-D Classic Wing design Honda logo.

The 2022 Monkey 125 will be available in three colour schemes:

Pearl Glittering Blue **NEW FOR 2022**

Banana Yellow

Pearl Nebula Red

3.3 Electronics

Digital circular LCD meter

Full premium LED lighting

IMU control reduces rear lift under braking

‘Answer back’ system for easy identification

Modern technology is fully present amongst the classic looks: a digital full-LCD circular meter features speedometer (which winks playfully when the ignition is turned on), odometer with two trip meters and six-segment fuel level indicator; all lighting is LED; the ‘wave’ pattern key (which also wears the Classic Wing motif) features an ‘answer back’ system that makes the lights flash at the push of a button to allow easy location in crowded car parks; the single channel ABS system operates with an IMU to mitigate rear ‘lift’ under strong braking.

Monkey milestones

1961 Z100

First model – made for use at amusement parks, with 5 inch wheels, rigid suspension, foldable handlebars and Super Cub (C50) 3.1kW OHV 49cc engine. Backbone frame, triangular tank.

1963 CZ100

First road-going model – exported to North America and Europe.

1967 Z50M

First model sold in Japan – with ‘fold-down’ seat, handlebars and pegs to fit in the back of the car (the new fuel cap also added to prevent leaks when stored on its side during transport). Centrifugal clutch.

1969 Z50A

Telescopic front fork, 8” front wheels, low slung exhaust and indicators for the first time.

1970 Z50Z

Quick-detach front suspension to make it fold down even smaller to fit in the trunk of a small car. Centre stand to support the bike during the removal of forks

1974 Z50J

Rear suspension and independent swing arm. First trapezium fuel tank and block tyres

1978 (Z50J-I)

First model with custom bike style ‘tear drop’ fuel tank with increased capacity of 5L

1979 (Z50J-I)

Chrome plated edition

1984 (Z50J-I)

Limited edition ‘Gold’ model

1985 A-Z50J

First appearance of hand operated clutch

1987 A-AB22

‘R’ model with twin tube frame, single shock rear suspension and hydraulic front brake disc. 10in Comstar wheels with box section swingarm

1988 A-Z50J Dual mirrors for the first time 1991 A-Z50J Off-road styled ‘Baja’ model with twin headlights

2000

Millennium model

2004 Freddie Spencer Special In colours based on the CB750F ridden to victory in the Daytona 100 by Freddie Spencer 2006 40th Anniversary 2009 Monkey Limited Edition JBH-AB27 First fuel-injected version, with roller rocker arm and off-set cylinder. Trapezium shaped fuel tank 2017 50th Anniversary Edition New version commemorates 50th anniversary of sales in Japan 2018 Monkey 125

An all-new Monkey 125, re-imagined for the 21st century, takes to the roads of Europe

Technical specification

ENGINE Type Air-cooled SOHC 4-stroke 2-valve Displacement 124cc Bore x Stroke 50 x 63.1mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Max. Power Output 6.9Kw / 6,750rpm Max. Torque 11Nm/5,500rpm Oil Capacity 1.1 litres FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 5.6 litres Fuel Consumption 1.5 litres/100km ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery 12V 3.5Ah DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet multi plate clutch Transmission Type 5 speed FRAME Type Steel backbone frame CHASSIS Dimensions (LxWxH) 1,710 x 755 x 1,030mm Wheelbase 1,145mm Caster Angle 25° Trail 82mm Seat Height 775mm Ground Clearance 175mm Turning radius 1.9m Kerb Weight 104kg SUSPENSION Type Front USD fork, 100mm axle travel Type Rear Twin shock, 102mm axle travel WHEELS Type Front 10-spoke cast aluminium Type Rear 10-spoke cast aluminium Tyres Front 120/80-12M/C 65J Tyres Rear 130/80-12M/C 69J BRAKES Type Front Single 220 mm hydraulic disc with IMU-based ABS Type Rear Single 190mm hydraulic disc LIGHTING Headlight LED Taillight LED

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice

Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.