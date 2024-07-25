30th Anniversary Ace Cafe Reunion & Ace Day Brighton 2024

Celebrating the cafe, its heritage, and first held in 1994, the 30th annual Ace Cafe Reunion is on weekend of 6/8 September 2024

THREE DAYS, THREE RIDES, ONE REUNION

Independently acclaimed as the World´s Coolest Motorcycle Event, the Ace Cafe Reunion 2024 is held at Ace Cafe London premises and on Madeira Drive, Brighton from 6th to 8th September

Celebrating the history and heritage of the Ace 25 years after it had closed in 1969, the first Ace Cafe Reunion was held at the legendary North London premises in 1994, and in 2024 it is not only the 30th annual Ace Cafe Reunion, it is also the 60th anniversary of the release in 1964 of the film “The Leather Boys”, which featured the cafe and many of its then patrons and their bikes, as well as the 86th Anniversary of the cafe having originally opened in 1938, the 27th anniversary of “Ace Corner” opening on Sundays in 1997 for a “View & Brew”, and the 23rd anniversary of the cafe having fully re-opened in 2001!