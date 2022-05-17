Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

UK RECORD FOR The 1990 Honda VFR750R Type RC30 748cc AT £65,250 WITH SILVERSTONE AUCTIONS MAY 14th with memories of carl fogarty’s win in the TT World Championship in 1988 and 1989

The packed out Silverstone Motorcycle sale on May 14th made a total of £665,000 with over 120 bikes sold and a 70% sales rate. But it was the Honda record bike that caused the most excitement, not surprisingly, a fantastic opportunity, as it was never registered and showed just two ‘push kilometres”.

Developed by Honda with one aim in mind, to win the World Superbike Championship, a sister bike to this one was famously ridden to victory by Carl Fogarty in the TT World Championship in 1988 and 1989.

Its sale price new was twice as expensive at £8,499 as its other 750cc race-replica, super-sport rivals.This example has been in private hands from new, never registered and never used.

Originally exported to Italy and was part of the David Silver Honda Collection up until five years ago.

Mark Bryan, Head of Motorcycle Sales at Silverstone Auctions says: “This was a very good result for a first sale at a new venue, the first ever “Classic Motorcycle Auction” in 45 years At The Devitt MCN Festival Of Motorcycling.”

Top value bikes in the sale:

1990 Honda VFR750R Type RC30 748cc – £65,250.00

1972 Triumph X75 Hurricane 750cc – £29,250.00

1983 Honda CB1100RD 1098cc – £26,437.50

1969 Honda CB750 K0 750cc – £21,375.00

2000 MV Agusta F4 ‘Serie Oro’ 750cc – £21,375.00

1937 Indian Scout 500cc – £20,000.00

More auction news can be found on our dedicated page here: https://superbike-news.co.uk/category/industry-news/auctions/

For more information on Silverstone Auctions head to the official website: silverstoneauctions.com/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security