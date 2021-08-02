Following a year out due to the pandemic, RHL Activities and North Somerset Council are pleased to announce the return of the Weston Beach Race from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 October this year for its 38th anniversary.

The off-road event is renowned for its high octane antics and a firm favourite on the events calendar for riders and spectators alike. Riders will once again take on the 7km course and the famous 2km start straight which is a well watched part of this prestigious off-road motorsport event.

RHL Activities have been working hard behind the scenes in preparation for the announcement and can confirm the rider entry system is now live on the RHL website.

Limited tickets for the event are live working within covid restrictions.

More announcements around the event will be made in the coming weeks so make sure you stay up to date across the Weston Beach Race Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Cllr Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council’s executive member for Placemaking and Economy said: “After such a difficult year for the events industry, we’re delighted to see the beach race returning for its 38th year. As well as being a fantastic spectacle for the whole family to enjoy, it provides a welcome boost for local businesses at what can often be a quieter time of year.

“Weston has been the home of the beach race for 38 years. Our wonderful beach is the perfect location for the event and we look forward to continuing to work with organisers RHL Activities to ensure it returns to Weston for many more years to come”.

Gareth Hockey, Director of RHL Activities

“It’s been a long wait; however, we are in final preparation for the Weston Beach Race and celebrating its 38th year. As you can imagine with the pandemic a lot of preparation has gone into getting the go ahead for the event by my team and I would like to thank North Somerset Council for their continued support in the event. There will be announcements made in due course around the event and I hope to see you all there in October.”

To find out more about the event head over to www.rhlactivities.com