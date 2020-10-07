KTM is pleased to announce that the KTM 390 ADVENTURE, KTM 890 DUKE R and KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R join lots of other members of the KTM Street family in belonging to the current KTM Finance campaign.

Offering customers a flexible and affordable way to finance the KTM of their dreams, the offer is currently available on bikes from the learner and commuter friendly KTM 125 DUKE all the way through to the mighty KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S – machines that also have KTM POWERDEALS savings on them. With 2.9 per cent Conditional Sale deals and 4.9 per cent PCP offers, KTM Dealers have been busy getting riders on to their new 70-plate machines.

And now the KTM 390 ADVENTURE, KTM 890 DUKE R and KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R join the offer, meaning the very latest KTM machinery is available at the 2.9 percent Conditional Sale and 4.9 per cent PCP rates.

The KTM 390 ADVENTURE is for those whose restless spirit demands that they fit more adventure into their lives. With the below KTM Finance PCP example at £79.00 a month, it’s a great time to explore every road around you.

Model 390 Adventure 2020 Term 36 Monthly Payment £79.00 Cash Price £5,499.00 Customer Deposit £1,186.50 Amount of Credit £4,312.50 Interest Charges £462.50 Optional Final Payment (GFV) £1,933.75 Total Amount Payable £5,964.25 Annual Mileage 5,000 Excess Mileage Charge (per mile) 14.9p Fixed Rate of Interest 2.52% p.a Duration of Agreement 37 months Representative APR 4.9% APR

MCN’s Naked Bike of the Year revels in this status with KTM Finance examples offering the Super Scalpel at £119.00 per month. For this you get the ultimate mid-weight naked, a bike that turns it up to 11 in every respect – apart from the price.

Model 890 Duke R 2020 Term 36 Monthly Payment £119.00 Cash Price £10,399.00 Customer Deposit £2,565.50 Amount of Credit £7,833.50 Interest Charges £913.00 Optional Final Payment (GFV) £4,462.50 Total Amount Payable £11,312.00 Annual Mileage 5,000 Excess Mileage Charge (per mile) 14.9p Fixed Rate of Interest 2.52% p.a Duration of Agreement 37 months Representative APR 4.9% APR

And THE BEAST 3.0 gets in on the act – how could it not. Leaner and meaner than ever before, the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R shows a generous spirit when it comes to joining the KTM Finance deal with examples from £179.00 per month.

Model 1290 Super Duke R 2020 Term 36 Monthly Payment £179.00 Cash Price £15,699.00 Customer Deposit £3,817.50 Amount of Credit £11,881.50 Interest Charges £1,389.06 Optional Final Payment (GFV) £6,826.50 Total Amount Payable £17,088.06 Annual Mileage 5,000 Excess Mileage Charge (per mile) 14.9p Fixed Rate of Interest 2.52% p.a Duration of Agreement 37 months Representative APR 4.9% APR

Customers can head to www.ktm.com to build a KTM Finance package to suit you. PCP or Condition Sale, you can alter term length, mileage and deposit figures to get a deal that’s right for you. Demo rides are available – these can be booked from testride.ktm.com. Or pop into an Authorised KTM Dealer to discuss any bike in the range, KTM Finance options and PowerParts and PowerWear to accompany your new machine.

Finance subject to status. Deposit shown may be higher than the minimum; a lower deposit will result in increased monthly payments. Terms and conditions apply. At the end of the agreement there are three options: (i) Renew: Part exchange the vehicle (ii) Retain: Pay the Optional Final payment to own the vehicle; or (iii) Return the vehicle. Further charges may be made subject to the condition or mileage of the vehicle, if the vehicle is returned at the end of the finance agreement. Applicants must be 18 or over. Guarantees/Indemnities may be required. KTM Finance RH1 1SR.

For more information on KTM Motorcycles UK visit www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

