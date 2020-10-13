Ever since electric motorbikes first arrived in the markets, there has been some debate over them and gas-powered options. But the newer electric motorcycles are coming out better than ever with improved tech. These motorbikes have a lot to offer, and many people are switching to them.

Whether you have been a bike enthusiast for a while or this is your first purchase, these are some of the areas where electric seems to dominate gas-powered motorcycles.

Instant Power and Torque

If you want an excellent performance, then it’s hard for a gas-powered motorcycle to compete with an electric.

The thing about gas-powered models is that they take much longer to get up to their peak torque and power. That also requires their engines to spinning at high RPMs. But it’s different for electric-powered motorcycles. They can easily reach peak torque and power instantly at 0 RPM. Not only that, but they can also maintain a more consistent torque and power throughout the RPM range.

That allows you to get an incredible performance even when using a lighter and smaller electric motorcycle. So just imagine what a heavier electric motorcycle could do.

More Comfortable To Ride

While it can vary from person to person, many riders find electric motorcycles to be more comfortable in various ways.

When you ride a gas-powered machine, you will have to deal with the shaking and vibrating the entire time whether you are riding and also when you’re stopped at a red light. While many gas engines come with counter balancers, they are like putting a band aid instead of stitches. On the other hand, electric-powered bikes don’t shake or vibrate.

Every rider with a gas-powered bike might have experienced getting burned by the exhaust at least once in their life. But with an electric option, you wouldn’t have to worry about that because they don’t have exhausts.

Electric bikes are also famous for not having any gears. They are basically automatic. This can make it very easy to travel longer distances and relax. Also, for the riders who enjoy the gears, there are manual models as well.

Updates and Tuning

With a gas-powered motorcycle, there are carburettors, injector profiles, grease, engine timings, and a lot of other things. But when you have an electric, it can be as easy as moving a few sliders on an app on your smartphone.

Most electric motorbike manufacturers develop apps and allow the users to handle everything from there. You can even update your motorcycle’s software from your smartphone.

More Convenient

When you have an electric motorcycle, you will also need to install a charging outlet in your home. That means you will basically have a petrol, or charging, station right at home. You wouldn’t have to worry about running out of fuel and finding your way to a station.

Depending on your commute, you could also end up saving more money with an electric motorcycle.