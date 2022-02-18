Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

4SR To Offer More Than $130,000 In Contingency Support To MotoAmerica Racers

Racers Wearing 4SR Leathers Can Cash In During 2022 Season.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce motorcycle clothing company 4SR USA Inc. not only as an official partner of the 2022 MotoAmerica Auto Parts 4 Less Championship, but also as a contingency sponsor with 4SR set to post almost $131,000 for the 2022 season.

Founded in 2007 in the Czech Republic, 4SR is well-established in European markets, including supporting riders in British Superbike, World Superbike and MotoGP. In 2018, 4SR USA began exclusively importing to the United States and has worked to establish itself as a worldwide clothing brand of all things motorcycle. From full racing suits to biker jeans, gloves, leather pants, back protectors and accessories, 4SR has just about everything for the casual motorcyclist, track-day rider and serious racer.

“Having 4SR on board with us again is great news,” MotoAmerica Director of Sponsorship Lance Bryson said. “And making their involvement in the series even better is the contingency program they are offering to MotoAmerica racers who wear 4SR leathers at our events.”

4SR offers a full line of racing leathers, from racing suits to replica suits, to custom leathers, 39 different jackets for both men and women, 13 different styles of riding pants, and much more. 4SR’s leathers are also compatible with most airbag systems.

“4SR USA is excited to be back as a sponsorship partner to MotoAmerica,” said Jerry Nickell, President of 4SR USA. “And we’re also happy to be able to offer a contingency program to racers taking part in Superbike, Stock 1000, Supersport, Twins Cup and the Daytona 200. We’re looking forward to what promises to be an exciting season of MotoAmerica racing.”

Racers participating in the contingency program can earn $1000 for winning a MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike race with 4SR, and also putting up $1000 for a victory in the Daytona 200. The other classes will pay $750 (Supersport) and $500 (Stock 1000 and Twins Cup) to the winner if he/she is wearing 4SR leathers. The contingency program pays back to fifth place in each class and totals $130,750 for the season.

For more information on 4SR USA, visit www.4srusa.com. Riders interested in participating in the 4SR contingency program should contact [email protected].

