4th Place Championship Position Proves New Maxxis Tyre

The Maxxis MaxxCross MX-ST+ is the latest motocross tyre from Maxxis, and has proven its ability to withstand a wider variety of terrain than its predecessor, the MX-ST, by achieving a series of impressive results this weekend [12 – 13 June] at the Orlyonok motocross track for the MXGP of Russia.

Fresh from a satisfying seasonal debut in the Internazionali d’Italia, Alessandro Lupino of Marchetti KTM raced two fantastic heats at the hard-pack and varied Orlyonok track of the MXGP of Russia, bringing his MaxxCross MX-ST+ clad KTM home in 4th position in the World Championship standings, preceded only by factory teams.

In addition, Jeremy Van Horebeek on his brand-new factory Beta motocross bike, achieved a top-10 World Championship standing by the end of the weekend, closing the Russian GP in 9th place. Meanwhile, in the MX2 championship, Simon Laengenfelde of the DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory MX2 Racing team secured another top-10 finish in the MX2 World Championship, resulting in a weekend of three top-10 results for Maxxis riders in the opening round of MXGP.

Following continuous tweaks and close monitoring across a variety of tracks, Maxxis Technical Centre Europe has developed a dual-compound version of the Maxxis MaxxCross MX-ST which offers improved turning, jumping, acceleration, traction, braking straight-line stability performance and, most notably, improved mileage compared to both the original MaxxCross MX-ST and the leading competitor in the motocross market.

The MaxxCross MX-ST+ remains an extremely lightweight tyre for maximum speed with immediate traction off-the-gate. The front tyre continues to be incredibly precise for a nimble handling and riding experience, while the powerful, dual-compound rear tyre provides incredible traction across a wide range of track types.

Brand-new to the UK, the MXGP news of the weekend is a fantastic demonstration of the new motocross tyre’s abilities on gruelling, varied hard pack tracks, making it suitable for professional and grassroots motocross riders alike, who want a race-specification tyre to offer consistent performance throughout race day or training day.

Available now in 100/90-19, 110/90-19 and 80/100-21, the MaxxCross MX-ST+ is available to order from motocross shops nationwide, or from bickers-online.co.uk.

