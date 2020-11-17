The Italian brand respond to the needs of riders who seek the greatest versatility, functionality and quality from a motorcycle helmet.

Bike usage, as well as the aesthetic tastes of each rider, determine not only the most suitable type of motorcycle or scooter, but also their equipment. Helmets are the main element of protection when riding a motorcycle, and that is why brands such as GIVI have spent years researching and developing the best solutions for protection. Their range of helmets, which has been growing since 2002, includes jet, demi-jet, full-face and, of course, modular helmets. As part of the latter, the firm offers 4 models characterised by their high quality, elegant design, safety, comfort and ease of use.

Modular helmets are versatile and protective, constituting the ideal solution for those who move around on two wheels both in the city and on the road. They have defenders and detractors, but their advantages over other types of helmet are undeniable. GIVI interprets the needs of users and provides 4 models that fit perfectly with the demands of motorcyclists who love adventure, long trips and even urban riders. The X.33 Canyon, X.23 Sidney, X.21 Challenger and X.20 Expedition all have a number of common qualities, which translate into rider benefits:

Functionality and versatility

These are two of the greatest qualities of modular helmets:They allow you to show your face without the need to constantly remove and put on your helmet. They are ideal for those who need to feel the air on their face from time to time. Add to this the simplicity of use that GIVI provides, and the result is impeccable. The entire range has elements that demonstrate the great care the Italian brand have paid to this field, for example: The handle that opens the helmet is located in the centre, under the chin, which allows it to be opened with one hand. It has a lock for when the chin guard is raised, and the possibility of installing an intercom.

Designs for all tastes

Some people think that only full-face helmets boast carefully crafted graphics -the result of the work of the design department- but nothing could be further from the truth. GIVI helmets come in no less than 33 different versions, many of them new for 2020, with designs that range from the most striking and impressive to the morereservedmodels. Division, Layers, Pointed, Viper, Eclipse, Shiver, Globe, Graphic and Solid are the names that differentiate the finishes of the different models.

Elevated comfort

If you are going to wear a modular helmet, it has to be comfortable, and that is why GIVI have taken into account details such as the removable hypoallergenic interior, nose cover and wind shield, as well as different adjustable front air intakes and rear extractors that ensure optimal ventilation with the chin guard lowered.

Safety above all

Made of technopolymer, these “two in one” products from GIVI feature their characteristic double P/J homologation (jet and integral), incorporate the comfortable micrometric closure system and have passed exhaustive CE homologation tests.

Quality details

Since the beginning of their journey manufacturing helmets, GIVI have carried out continuous research, achieving innovative results and offering a boost to customers. For example, all models have a screen with anti-scratch treatment, prepared for Pinlock on all models (included as standard with the X.33 and X.23) and the X.33 model incorporates a trail-style visor that can be removed to give a more ‘sporty’look, making it more suitable for other types of uses.

All modular helmets are available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL, with prices ranging from £129.90 for the X.20 to £153.90 for the X.21, £166.90 for the X.23 and £175.90 for the X.33 (Prices for solid color versions).

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

