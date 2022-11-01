Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

50 year old classic motorbikes worth more than a couple of luxury modern cars for sale with H&H Classics on December 7 at The National Motorcycle Museum.

1973 MV Agusta 750 S With Just 2,222 miles from new estimate £40,000 – £50,000

If proof were needed that the classic motorcycle world is thriving with investment values rising, here are two bikes that make the case eloquently. Both are being sold by H&H Classics on Dec 7th at the National Motorcycle Museum with another 120 bikes.

The iconic MV Agusta 750 S has been in the vendor’s hands since 1986 and was previously on display for many years at the Midland Motor Museum. It was purchased by the vendor in 1986 and then placed back on loan at the museum.

The mileage is believed correct due to lack of use as it was on display. The MV has been recommissioned now and running well.

We have been informed that the machine is almost all original and unmolested. Current V5C and various paperwork including old mot certs and purchase receipt on file.

Launched in 1970, the MV Agusta 750 S was hand-built, rare and priced accordingly with just 583 examples ever built. The MV 750 S was developed from the MV Agusta 4C 600cc. The engine was then bored out to 743cc with the additional fitting of four Dell’ Orto carburettors and increasing it to 65bhp The colour scheme was unique for the 705 S, painted in Red, White and Blue. A very desirable machine today and one for the MV collector.

1971 Kawasaki HR1A, one of around 42 H1RA’s made estimate £35,000 – £40,000

This 51 year old Kawasaki H1RA was first sold new in 1971and is just one of 42 made and in total 122 H1R and H1RA’ were made.

The current vendor purchased the bike for from Mr N.J Crocker, 64 of Bletsoe; in March 2017. Mr Crocker, an avid motorcycle collector ,had owned this bike for 17 years, it was partially restored but a non-runner. It was reportedly imported from America by BB Brothers and swapped for a Manx Norton over 30 years ago. This was a factory-backed bike run by Wes Cooley senior for Mike Lane.

Our investigation has not proved this but looking at the petrol tank it appears to be an original Team Hansen tank with just quick filler inlet and the frame design is a late ’71/72 model. (the factory used the late ’71 H1RAS for development of the new H2R released the following year.) The engine internals are H1RAS factory spec with close ratio gearbox, a roller bearing crank, highly ported barrels with bridged inlet and exhaust ports.

Once back in the workshop the bike was totally stripped and rebuilt—forks, brakes, engine. The engine was stripped and washed, the crank was taken to Kawasaki crank specialist, Mr Gary Clark stripped and rebuilt with genuine rods, mains, and seals. The barrels were rebored with and the engine was rebuilt with new pistons and rings correctly installed; the gearbox was inspected and new bearings and seals were installed.

More auction news can be found on our dedicated page here: https://superbike-news.co.uk/category/industry-news/auctions/

For more info on H&H Classics head to their website: https://www.handh.co.uk/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security