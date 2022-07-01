6 Champions In High Quality Sidecar Entry For S100.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

There will be six former Sidecar champions on the grid for this year’s Southern 100 races; to held on the 4.25 miles of the Billown Circuit. The Sidecars have provided some superb racing in recent years and more of that is guaranteed to be seen this year. 2017 champion and lap record holder, John Holden withdrew his entry for the S100 during the TT; but he has resubmitted it. He will be partnered by four times champion passenger Dan Sayle; whose winning drivers have been Nick Crowe, Klaus Klaffenbock and Tim Reeves. In 2019, John; with Lee Cain in the chair, was runner- up, to Peter Founds / Jevan Walmsley after a thrilling five outfit battle at the front. John had the consolation of setting the fastest lap. In addition to his sidecar duties, Dan will be contesting the Lightweight solo races on an RS Honda.

Defending champions, Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley will wear the number one plate and will be hard to beat. Dave Molyneux (number 4) will be bringing the KTM to Billown along with new passenger Daryl Gibson; the circuit may suit the KTM more than the TT Course. Tim Reeves (77) has been involved in many tight races at Billown; he was forced to retire from the battle in 2019 when in the leading group; he is aiming to regain the number 1 plate with new passenger Kevin Rousseau. The experienced pairing of 2014 Champion (with Jason Crowe) Conrad Harrison and Andy Winkle will campaign a Bellas Honda; they will have the number 3 plate. Greg Lambert was champion in 1997; he will be using an LCR Honda and have Ben McBride for ballast.

Ryan and Callum Crowe (7), fresh from two podium finishes at the troubled TT meeting are bringing their LCR Triumph and will be looking to add to their one Billown win. Lee Crawford / Scott Hardie made an impressive TT debut; taking sixth in Race 2 and lapping at over 111mph. They were third in the 2019 S100 Championship and showed that they can mix it with best around Billown.

Michael Russell will be very busy; not only is he contesting the Sidecar races; he has entries for his Lightweight, Supersport and Superbike machines.

