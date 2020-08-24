Leading online parts supplier Wemoto recently introduced a YSS fork upgrade kit for the Royal Enfield 650 Continental and Interceptor models. The first batch sold out within days, but new stock has just arrived at the Wemoto warehouse in Sussex.

YSS fork upgrade kits improve the flow of oil through the standard Royal Enfield forks to improve the damping characteristics. The kit also allows the rider to make adjustments to the preload of the spring to further enhance the suspension performance.

Each YSS Fork Update Kit comes with fork springs, fork oil-flow control valves, adjustable fork tops/caps and associated sleeves and washers.

The RRP for the kit is £234.00 inc VAT and the Wemoto part number for the kit is AG9370.

All YSS products come with a two-year warranty.

