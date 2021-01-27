7-up For Ls2 Subverter Mx Helmet

LS2’s MX700 Subverter Evo gets an updated shell and seven new colour schemes for 2021, making it even more of a must-have for off-road riders.

The Subverter is one of LS2’s most popular motocross helmets and for this season comes in ‘Solid White’ and ‘Solid Matt Black’ for those who prefer a subtle scheme; the eye-catching Black/Fluo/Orange ‘Rascal’ and Cobalt/Hi-Vis Yellow or White/Orange ‘Astro’ for those who want to stand out; while the ‘Cargo’ in Matt Military Green or Matt Blue/Fluo Orange both offer a more contemporary look.

The Subverter’s redesigned outer shell is made from LS2’s exclusive Kinetic Polymer Alloy (KPA), a super strong material rivalling high-end composites, which offers flexibility for energy absorption and high penetration resistance, yet remains lightweight at just 1300 grams.

It comes in three outer shell sizes for the smallest, lightest possible helmet in each fitment range.

Multiple venting and channelling around the head allow plenty of airflow, while the breathable, hypoallergenic lining is removable and washable, so it can be kept fresh and clean all-season.

The long peak is adjustable and a wide aperture offers plenty of all-round vision, with space to accommodate most styles of motocross goggles.

Safe and secure fastening is provided by the Reinforced Chin Strap – fixed with LS2’s Metal Security Plate – and proven D-Ring fastener.

It also comes with Emergency Release System cheek pads, enabling first responders to remove the Subverter with minimal movement of a fallen rider’s head and neck.

The MX700 Subverter Evo comes in sizes XS-3XL and retails at just £119.99 in solid colours, and £139.99 for the graphic options.

Fully ECE 22.05 certified, it’s legal to wear on the road in the UK and carries the ACU Gold sticker for off-road sport.

For more LS2 Helmet news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 Helmets website ls2helmets.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here