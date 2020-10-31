83 Minutes of Ewan McGregor & Charley Boorman Riding Motorcycles.

No script. No director. Just 83 minutes of never-before-seen POV footage of Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. From the docuseries Long Way Up, ride along firsthand as the guys drive electric motorcycles up from Chile to Honduras.

Highlights Include:

00:00 – Let’s hit the road

14:03 – Cutest thing on earth.

17:21 – ASMR with Ewan McGregor as he describes the sights and sounds of the rainforest

21:29 – Ride through the Rice Paddies of Ecuador

22:52 – Charley vs. the Wait A Whiles

33:50 – Surprise! Waterfalls

36:28 – Ewan McGregor serenades us with his impressive pipes

47:55 – Worst. Smell. On. Earth

1:00:45 – Ewan gets stung by a bee

Starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, “Long Way Up” reunites the best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world.

Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their prototype electric Harley-Davidsons in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.

The new series will follow Ewan and Charley as they journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and up through Colombia, Central America and Mexico. Also joining them are their longtime collaborators, directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, following them in their electric Rivians.

