One of the world’s leading online gaming and entertainment operators partners up with MotoGP™ in Portugal.

Dorna Sports is delighted to announce 888 as the title sponsor for the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. The event takes place at the stunning Autodromo Internacional do Algarve from the 16th to the 18th of April and will be named the Grande Prémio 888 de Portugal.

888 holdings is one of the world’s leading online gaming and entertainment operators. Founded in 1997, the company has now grown to enjoy a presence in 60 different countries around the world, including Portugal. Brand 888casino, which can be accessed via 888.pt, offers a well-regulated and safe gaming environment for Portuguese players to enjoy the best slots, roulette and online entertainment games in Portuguese, focusing on responsible and accessible entertainment.

Monica Rangel, Head of PT Markets at 888 Portugal: “It is a thrilling moment for everyone at 888 while we position ourselves as unequivocal supporters for motorcycle sports globally. In challenging times, we consider this a true sign of confidence for Portugal and a clear statement on its importance in international sports events. Above all at 888 we want to support and celebrate this moment with all Portuguese fans.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director at Dorna Sports: “We are very happy to welcome 888 as title sponsor for the Portuguese Grand Prix and see the 888 name take top billing at one of the most spectacular tracks on the calendar. 888 is a well-known and respected name in the field and we’re very happy to welcome them back to MotoGP.”

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

Google web stories daily news headlines



If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here